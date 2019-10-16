WASHINGTON—Maybe it was the fact that they’d already doused each other with beer and champagne three times—after clinching a playoff berth, winning the National League wild-card game and upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.
More likely, it was their city’s explosion of joy after ending a stretch of baseball frustration that was creeping towards a century.
Regardless, the Washington Nationals didn’t seem to want to leave the field Tuesday night, long after completing a National League Championship Series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 7-4 victory that, fittingly, became more suspenseful than necessary. They wanted to soak in the adulation for their accomplishment before getting drenched with booze.
“For me, wet is wet,” manager Dave Martinez deadpanned. “I feel like a wet dog right now. I ain’t going to lie to you. Every one gets better and better. You can never get enough. I told the boys, ‘One more. Let’s have one more champagne pop, and it will be a lot more gratifying than this one.’”
D.C. had been waiting 86 years for such a celebration. There aren’t many surviving who witnessed Hall of Famer Walter Johnson and the Senators lose the 1933 World Series to the New York Giants—and even fewer left who remember the city’s only baseball championship, over the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1925.
The decades since had been filled largely with disappointment: dozens of losing seasons, two different franchises moving away (to Minnesota in 1960 and Texas in 1971), then 33 years without a team before the downtrodden Expos relocated from Montreal in 2005.
Those first few seasons at dilapidated RFK Stadium were bleak, and even when the Nationals’ build-from-the-ground-up finally started yielding fruit, they lost four Division series, often in excruciating fashion, despite home-field advantage.
Would Washington ever get a chance to celebrate?
“You always wonder,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who joined the Nationals late in the 2005 season as the club’s first-ever D.C. draft pick and has experienced the gamut of emotions. “I took the October heartbreak as a step in the right direction. We had some [seasons] here that we knew on April 1 that we were not going to make the playoffs. We came a long way, and I think sometimes you gotta learn from failure and go through some bad times to get to good times.”
The 2019 season was a microcosm of Washington’s history. Expected to contend for the NL East title, the Nationals instead suffered a spate of injuries and stumbled to a 19-31 start that prompted calls for Martinez’s firing. Instead, general manager Mike Rizzo stayed the course, and the Nationals got healthier—and much better, going 74-38 the rest of the way.
“The first month and a half, we were bad defensively, we were bad on the bases, we were giving away 3-4 outs a game ... and it had to stop,” Rizzo said. “It wasn’t by design to get 12 games under .500, and try to battle ourselves back. We earned the 12 games under .500, but then we earned the about-.720 ball the rest of the way.”
Added NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick: “I don’t think there was a sense of panic. Even Davey, at the time, he was like, ‘Man, we just—the guys that matter, all of the opinions that matter, they’re in this room,’ and we just looked at it like that. Hey, it’s up to us to turn it around. We didn’t blame anybody. We didn’t point the finger at any one person. It was us as a team.”
That adversity made Tuesday night’s celebration even sweeter for baseball’s oldest team—especially for veterans like Zimmerman (35) and Kendrick (36), who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Martinez was the Chicago Cubs’ bench coach in 2016 when they ended that franchise’s 108-year World Series title drought—a victory that put him in line for his first managerial job.
Said Martinez: “I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my career—Game 162, Game 163, World Series in ‘08, 2016, 108 years waiting to get ... but this right here, to me, tops everything I’ve ever been through.”
There’s still one step left, and the Nationals will be World Series underdogs against either the storied New York Yankees (with their 27 titles) or Houston Astros. That may have been why the Nationals’ best player, third baseman Anthony Rendon, was his typical stoic self while his teammates celebrated.
“We’re not done,” he said with a smile. “If we’re the last team standing, you’ll see some emotion.”
