WASHINGTON—One baseball game, no matter how bizarre or entertaining, should never serve as judgment for a major league team—unless it’s the win-or-go-home wild card matchup.
So a 15–14 marathon loss to Milwaukee that stretched into the wee hours of Sunday morning and sent Metro riders scrambling to get home doesn’t disqualify the Washington Nationals from anything. They still sit atop the National League wild card race, and there have been legitimate reasons for optimism lately. (More on that later.)
Still, a game that demonstrated the best and the worst that the Nationals have to offer did raise a couple of major red flags that amplify skepticism over whether this team can finally break through and win a playoff series—if it reaches the postseason at all.
Most of the blame fell on struggling closer Sean Doolittle, who was belatedly placed on the injured list Sunday. An equal share should center on the man who summoned him, manager Davey Martinez.
Since being acquired at the 2017 trade deadline, Doolittle has been nearly automatic, converting 74 of 82 save opportunities. But two of his eight blown saves have come in the past nine days, as a heavy workload seems to have caught up with him.
On Aug. 8, Doolittle allowed four ninth-inning runs as the New York Mets rallied for a stunning 7—6 victory. But that paled compared to his ineffectiveness Saturday night.
Barely 24 hours after closing out Friday’s 2—1 win, Doolittle was asked to protect an 11—8 advantage over the Brewers. The first four batters he faced resulted in three no-doubt home runs (to Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas and Ryan Braun) and double by Keston Hiura, spiking his ERA from 3.66 to 4.33 in five minutes.
Doolittle did induce Eric Thames to fly out, but by the time Martinez reluctantly removed him, the damage was done—to the game, to Doolittle’s psyche, and perhaps to a season that was trending in the right direction.
“I’m giving everything I got,” Doolittle told reporters in a hushed voice after the game. “But I don’t really, I don’t know. It’s frustrating, this time of year with how well we’ve been playing lately with everything that’s at stake, everything this team can still accomplish you want to be out there, you want to help the team, but I’m not really, I haven’t been pulling my weight the last couple weeks.”
Doolittle is one of baseball’s most accessible and candid players, and one of the most popular Nationals. Whenever he enters the game, the D.C. faithful greet him with a deep “Doooo,” a tradition even more popular than Gerardo Parra’s “Baby Shark” walkup music.
But when he left the mound Saturday, those were boos—and they weren’t directed at Doolittle, but at his manager.
Martinez was roundly criticized during the Nationals’ 19–31 start, which followed a disappointing 82–80 rookie managerial season. Many believed he was in over his head in terms of handling and overusing his bullpen. The flak faded as Washington surged into playoff contention. But Doolittle and the Nationals may be paying the price for the heavy early workload, and Martinez erred by using Doolittle Saturday.
Doolittle, 32, is on pace to exceed his career high of 70 appearances (in 2013 for Oakland). He carried an otherwise atrocious bullpen early in the season, but he clearly needed a break. The Nats didn’t need a closer in Sunday’s 16–8 romp, but they will need a good one often in the next six weeks. Hunter Strickland and 42-year-old Fernando Rodney have closing experience, and while neither is an ideal choice, they’re better short-term options than a fatigued, discouraged or injured Doolittle.
“I’m not saying anything definitive, but I definitely want to have a conversation with Doo, and figure something out,” Martinez said. “What best for him, what’s best for the club and just make sure that he’s ready.”
That meant a trip to the IL with knee tendinitis, which may or may not be legitimate. But it serves the purpose. (Coincidentally, a rest may keep Doolittle from finishing 15 more games, which would trigger free agency under a contact clause. But that shouldn’t be the reason to do it.)
Ironically, Doolittle’s struggles came on a night when the Nationals showed some rare resolve, rallying from deficits of 5–0, 8–5, 9–8, 12–11 and 13–12. They collected 18 hits one night after getting just three. Young starters Joe Ross and Erick Fedde have shown promise recently, and Max Scherzer is hopeful of returning soon from his shoulder soreness.
All that bodes well for October. But to get there, the Nationals need a healthy, rested Doolittle.