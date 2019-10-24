WASHINGTON—A.J. Hinch fielded the question with the same lack of aplomb with which his All-Star third baseman, Lance Bregman, handled a couple of ground balls one night earlier: How will his favored Houston Astros deal with the pressure of a 2–0 World Series deficit?
“That’s assuming we feel pressure,” he said.
They should. Nothing is going right for the Astros at the moment. They dropped the first two games at home to the Washington Nationals with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander (the likely choices 1A and 1B for the American League Cy Young Award) taking the losses.
Thursday morning, they fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for insensitive comments he made to a group of female reporters about reliever Roberto Osuna, who served a 75-game suspension in 2017 for violating by Major League Baseball’s domestic violence rules. Worse yet, they had to apologize for originally issuing a hasty statement suggesting Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein fabricated the allegations against Taubman.
Finally, they showed up late at Nationals Park on Thursday after dealing with D.C. traffic.
“It’s devastating,” general manager Jeff Luhnow said. He was speaking, perhaps a bit insensitively himself, about the decision to fire Taubman rather than of smearing a journalist’s reputation. But he could have been referring to the Astros as a whole, a team that led baseball with 107 regular-season wins before running into a Nationals buzzsaw that’s two wins away from the city’s first World Series title since 1924.
Now, even Donald Trump apparently has jumped on the Nationals’ bandwagon, announcing his plans to attend Sunday’s Game 5 (if the series goes that far).
It’s quite a juxtaposition for the Nationals—who are playing just their 15th season in D.C. but have endured nearly a century’s worth of October frustration—to watch an opponent threaten to implode.
“It’s been unbelievable, it really has,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “As you know, I travel by scooter everywhere around. Before, I used to wear my hat and nobody really [noticed]. And now wherever I stop—as a matter of fact, sometimes people just come up and smack me on the back, ‘Nice going, nice going, Davey’ ”
There are few parallels in the past 60 years to what the underdog Nationals did in the past week, beating two dominant starting pitchers—”our big boys,” in Hinch’s words—on the road in consecutive nights.
The closest comparisons may be the 1966 Baltimore Orioles, who overcame future Hall of Famers Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax in two games in Los Angeles; and the 1990 Cincinnati Reds, who defeated Dave Stewart and Cy Young winner Bob Welch, who won 22 and 27 games, respectively, for the Oakland Athletics. Both those series ended in unexpected sweeps.
One of the reasons the Nationals are in a commanding position as they return home for Friday’s Game 3 is their unpredictability. In an age of analytics, Washington is decidedly old-school. Martinez has used his starters out of the bullpen and gotten unexpected production from 35-year-old Ryan Zimmerman, whose career seemed to be on life support a month ago.
Among the key plays in Wednesday’s six-run seventh inning was a sacrifice bunt by Adam Eaton, a play that’s almost extinct in the Astros’ American League. While their rivals are obsessed with spin rate and launch angle, the Nationals seem to be more concerned with Baby Shark and dugout dancing.
“I’m not a fan of strikeouts,” Martinez said “ ... I wanted these guys to understand that putting the ball in play with two strikes, regardless if you get a hit or not is huge because anything can happen. The only thing that happens when you strike out is you put your head down, you walk to the dugout and put your bat in the bat rack. That doesn’t do anybody good.”
The Nationals have done a lot of good lately, winning eight straight postseason games and 18 of their last 20 overall, Two more would kick off a serious dance party—one Hinch’s Astros may have a tough time imagining right now.
“I don’t want anything I say construed as negative about what the Nats have done,” Hinch said. “They have outplayed us.”
