ASHBURN—Talk is cheap. And new year’s resolutions are often broken before the first Golden Globe is awarded.
So nothing Ron Rivera said Thursday will have an ounce of effect unless Daniel Snyder follows through on an observation he made while introducing his team’s new head coach.
“What the Washington Redskins need is a culture change,” Snyder proclaimed, neglecting to mention the fact that no one has done more to erode his once-proud franchise’s reputation and fortunes than Snyder himself.
To his credit, Snyder has taken couple of admirable first steps in that direction. He fired team president Bruce Allen after a disastrous 10-year tenure and hired Rivera, who coached the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl just three seasons ago.
But Joe Gibbs had three Lombardi Trophies to his credit when he returned as coach in 2004. Mike Shanahan was a two-time NFL champion when he took over six years later. Both enjoyed modest success, but neither came close to overcoming massive organizational dysfunction.
Only Snyder can facilitate that by resisting the temptation to meddle in personnel decisions, as he reportedly did last spring in drafting
Dwayne Haskins, a high school friend of his son. He must empower Rivera and whoever succeeds Allen as VP to do their jobs. He can’t undermine his coaches by becoming buddies with his players, as he did with Robert Griffin III and Haskins.
Otherwise, Snyder’s desire for a “coach-centric” approach with “one voice and one voice alone” will fall flat—just as it did when he made Marty Schottenheimer his first head coaching hire in 2000. A year later, he
fired Schottenheimer in favor of the sexier Steve Spurrier, who was completely unqualified and
set the franchise back
immeasurably.
“We talked an awful lot about those things,” Rivera said. “We talked about the things that he’s learned, and he’s grown as a person and as an owner. It was a very frank conversation. He was very honest, very up front and very candid.
“The thing that he’s done is exactly what he has said so far. Again, based on the things that—I’ve gotten an opportunity to walk around this facility, opportunity to see the things that he’s done,
he’s made the commitment financially in bringing the things that these players need to try and create an edge.”
Great. But we’ve heard all that before. And we’ve heard optimistic words from Schottenheimer, Gibbs and Shanahan that never came to fruition.
Darrell Green is all too familiar with those empty promises. But Washington’s Hall of Fame cornerback played against Rivera, who was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, and liked what he heard Thursday.
“He said a lot of things that resonated with an older guy like me: character, integrity, leadership, being responsible, being on time. It had that old-school-ness to it. ... That’s what we had when we were successful.”
That was long before most of the team’s current players were even born—especially Haskins, whose unsatisfying rookie season will be best known for taking a selfie with a fan before the end of last season’s 19–16 win over Detroit, forcing backup Case Keenum to take the final kneel-down.
Rivera didn’t mention Haskins by name when discussing the need to greater commitment,
but it was telling that he also didn’t promise Haskins the starting job
in 2020, either.
Green was part of two of the three championship teams coached by Gibbs from between 1982 and 1991. He played with the team until 2002 and has been an interested observer since then. He has watched the team’s implosion and growing fan apathy with concern.
“All hats off to the Nats, the Capitals and Mystics,” Green said, listing D.C. teams that have won recent titles, “ ... but there’s only one Washington Redskins. They’re valuable to our community.”
Rivera is the latest prominent coach to risk his reputation and take his shot at restoring that glory. He has some assets: what he called “some raw talent,” plus the No. 2 pick in next spring’s draft and a forgiving last-place schedule. If he can mend fences with disgruntled Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, all the better.
So a quick turnaround is possible. “I told [Snyder} I didn’t want to go through a five-year rebuilding process because quite honestly, I don’t have the patience and from what I read, neither does he,” Rivera said.
But none of that can happen if Snyder is the Snyder we all know.
Besides the massive checking account that has been his primary lure for two decades, Snyder had one advantage over the other NFL owners looking for new coaches. The only other team with an official vacancy was Carolina, which fired Rivera on Dec. 3—ironically enough, after a loss to Washington.
Rivera became one of the rare NFL people to conclude of Snyder’s
team, if you can’t beat
’em, join ’em. He admitted that boredom accelerated his decision to return
to the sideline as quickly as possible.
“I had four weeks off,” Rivera said. “I was tired of getting up and having to do dishes.”
The cleanup job in
front of him is far more daunting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.