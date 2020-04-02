Aside from a skyrocketing number of tragic exceptions, time is something most of us have in bulk at the moment.
Athletes, whose schedules are often the most regimented, are experiencing far more free hours in a day than they prefer. The novel coronavirus has closed most training facilities and deferred or canceled nearly every important sporting event for the foreseeable future.
That includes the Summer Olympics, which were pushed back nearly a full year, until next July. That news elicited mixed emotions from the handful of Fredericksburg-area athletes whose dreams of competing in Tokyo are more than wishful thinking.
“It actually works to my advantage,” April Sinkler said this week. “The situation isn’t ideal. I don’t want to say, ‘This is such a blessing,’ because the situation is brutal. But I’m thankful that I have more time.”
Sinkler is a bit of an outlier. Unlike young local swimmers Caroline Bentz and Georgia Johnson and runner Aaliyah Pyatt, Sinkler’s competitive clock is ticking. The 2007 Brooke Point High School graduate is 30, a fairly advanced age for a triple jumper.
Bentz, Johnson and Pyatt are teenage up-and-comers who should be even closer to world-class status in 2021 than they are now. Bentz and Johnson qualified for the U.S. Olympic swim trials, which are likely to be postponed until next summer. Pyatt, a Massaponax High School junior, is a couple of seconds shy of the Trials qualifying cut for the women’s 400 meters.
For those three, the 2024 Olympics always seemed like a better bet anyway. Another year of training and development can do nothing but help them—especially since their critical training time has been suspended.
As Johnson recently said: “Although [the postponement] is a huge bummer, it takes off a lot of the burden.”
For Sinkler, Tokyo is likely her last shot at the Olympics. As she tries to resurrect a career often sidetracked by injuries and coaching changes, this summer was looking like it was coming too soon for her to regain the form that allowed her to finish second in the event at the 2015 national championships and sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials.
After training in Thailand last fall, she returned to the U.S. in January to work with coach Dwight Phillips, a four-time world champion in the long jump. She reports that she was making serious progress—until virus concerns caused Atlanta officials to shut down the track where she was training.
“In Thailand, “I was completely out of shape,” she said. “But it all worked out. I’m a completely different athlete. I’m hitting my numbers, and I’m looking forward to being able to compete.”
When that happens is anyone’s guess. The U.S. Olympic Trials, scheduled for June 19–28 in Eugene, Ore., have not been officially canceled yet. But the crisis isn’t likely to be over by then, and it makes little sense to pick a team a year in advance of the Olympics, especially when athletes don’t know when they can safely resume training.
“I’m confident in myself,” she said. “I don’t know how extreme the situation is going to get. But I can keep in shape without having to go back to square one.
“With American triple jumpers, you just don’t know what can happen. With a small modification in technique, you can go a meter farther. It’s still a gambling game, but I have much more confidence with the extra time.”
Like all of us, Sinkler is trying to stay healthy and observing social-distancing rules. But the athlete in her isn’t happy about losing some key training time—especially given the stakes.
“If I have to get up at 6 a.m. and break the rules, I will do it,” she said. “I’ll figure out a way to train, if I have to run up and down the driveway.”
