WASHINGTON—Tuesday was the first school night of the new semester in some localities, which may help explain why only 20,759 showed up at Nationals Park to see a matchup of the winners of the past three National League Cy Young awards.
Still, it’s never too early to learn. And as much as their record-breaking 11–10 victory over the New York Mets helped them in the standings, the Washington Nationals got good news if they hope to succeed next month.
Thanks to two months of sustained solid play, the Nationals are virtual locks to earn at the very least a wild card berth; ESPN.com rated their playoff chances at 97.7 percent entering play Tuesday night.
But they won’t shed their decade-long stretch of postseason frustration without full health and effectiveness from established players, including Max Scherzer, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman. That news was even better than the seven-run ninth inning capped by Kurt Suzuki’s walk-off three-run home run that made this “the craziest” game Zimmerman has seen—and he’s been here since the ballpark was built.
Facing Jacob de Grom, Scherzer lasted six innings, his longest outing in four starts since coming off the injured list with shoulder soreness. In five of those frames, he gave glimpses of his vintage form—especially in the third inning, when he retired the Mets on just eight pitches to get through the third.
Then came the fourth, when he allowed four runs on five hits. Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto delivered first-pitch singles and former National Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 26 games (tied for second-longest in club history) with an RBI double—also on the first pitch.
“This was definitely a step forward in terms of bringing intensity to my pitches,” Scherzer said, reporting that his back and shoulder felt strong. “There was a lot of good in this start.”
Scherzer is winless since his IL stint and seemed destined to take the loss Tuesday night—until the Nationals proved that they’re not the only team with bullpen issues. Right in the middle of that record rally was Zimmerman, who recently came off the IL himself and delivered a pinch-hit two-run double that immediately preceded Suzuki’s blast.
“I was just not trying to do too much against [Mets reliever Edwin Diaz],” he said. “Just trying to get it to the next guy. … Once it starts to turn like that, the pressure obviously shifts to their shoulder, because stuff like that is not supposed to happen.”
Zimmerman has made a career out of clutch hits, and even though Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick have filled in well for him, the Nationals will need his bat in October if they hope to end their decade-long string of postseason futility.
They’ll also need to cut down on mental and physical mistakes. Adams dropped a popup and made a cardinal baserunning gaffe that cost the Nationals multiple runs Tuesday night. And shortstop Trea Turner lost track of the number of outs in the top of the ninth, opening the door for four unearned runs that made the comeback necessary.
And the Nats will need a healthy Doolittle to close. A balky knee resulted in three miserable outings and a trip to the IL, but he returned to pitch a scoreless inning against Miami last weekend.
Still, though, the biggest wild card is Scherzer, who was denied a third straight Cy Young in 2018 by de Grom’s stellar season. He threw 90 pitches Tuesday and wanted to throw more, but was vetoed by manager Dave Martinez.
“Let’s think about the big picture,” Martinez said.
If that includes a healthy Scherzer, Doolittle and Zimmerman, the Nationals are starting to like their odds.
