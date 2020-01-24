Lest you think every word regarding Daniel Snyder in this space is negative, let me quote something written here on the eve of 2019 training camp:
"Washington’s NFL franchise may be ready to contend again in 2020, despite its dysfunctional ownership."
The disclaimer was that the 2019 season would be abysmal (which it was) But a resurgence looks even more plausible now than it was last July, for several reasons.
The first is the hiring of a qualified head coach, Ron Rivera, and a staff with solid credentials. True, the same could be said for Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs 2.0 and Mike Shanahan (and his coaching disciples, who now dominate the league). If Snyder meddles (as he always seems to do), he could undermine Bill Belichick.
That's the No. 1 caveat to this theorem. But look at some of the other factors in Rivera's favor:
• His team owns the No. 2 pick in April's draft. That selection could turn into Chase Young, a dynamic pass rusher with the potential not seen in D.C. since Dexter Manley nearly 40 years ago, or a bounty of roster-bolstering picks in a possible trade scenarios.
• Washington plays in the NFL's weakest division, where Dallas has some major looming personnel decisions and the other two teams (the Eagles and Giants) have gaping roster holes. On top of that, Washington will (again) enjoy a last-place schedule, with only six games against teams that had winning records in 2019.
• An espn.com report last week rated Washington's 2019 draft class the league's most productive, thanks to a breakout season from receiver Terry McLaurin and linebacker Cole Holcolmb's 105 tackles, second-most among all first-year players. First-round pick Dwayne Haskins was arguably the team's fourth-best rookie, and he could be markedly better with a year's experience.
• The firing of universally disdained club president Bruce Allen (and the team's training staff) opens the door for the return of disgruntled Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, who sat out last season.
That's not enough to prompt fans to start ordering Super Bowl LV tickets, but it does bode well. Every season, at least one NFL team goes from worst to first, and it's not inconceivable that Washington makes a significant leap in 2020.
The linchpin is that No. 2 overall draft pick. The last time Washington chose second, in 2012, Snyder sold the farm to trade up and select Robert Griffin III, a supernova whose spectacular rookie season vanished in a haze of injuries, mismanagement and ego that set the franchise back several years.
This time—assuming the Cincinnati Bengals pick LSU Joe Burrow first—Washington could land Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist who seemed unblockable at times at Ohio State. He could solidify a talented but often underachieving defensive front, and new coordinator Jack Del Rio could have lots of fun moving him around.
The wild card is that several teams picking later in the round need quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins own picks No. 5, 18 and 26, thanks to their 2019 fire sale, and are said to covet Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins don't think he'll be available at No. 5, they could be persuaded to move up. That bounty could help Washington fill several other obvious deficiencies (guard, linebacker, tight end, secondary—and tackle, if Williams doesn't return).
It might be a risk losing out on a potential game-changer like Young. (And if Del Rio thinks Young is the second coming of Lawrence Taylor, Washington should draft him regardless of trade offers.) But with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat on the roster, Washington won't be bereft of pass-rushers.
Washington's upward mobility is contingent on several XXXL-sized assumptions.
One is that Rivera thinks Haskins can be a mature, effective quarterback, and that he devotes himself to becoming one. Another is bolstering a shaky offensive line by re-signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and filling the left tackle spot, either with Williams or a high draft pick.
But the biggest is that Snyder keeps his word for once and lets Rivera and his staff do their jobs. If he does, progress is likely. If Snyder reverts to his old habits, so will his team.
