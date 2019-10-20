LANDOVER, Md.—It’s always something.
Something constantly prevents Washington’s NFL team from achieving the vast potential that its players, coaches and shrinking fan base insists is there. A driving rainstorm turned FedEx Field into a quagmire for Sunday’s 9–0 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers and kept interim head coach Bill Callahan’s team from capitalizing on its few offensive chances.
“Worst conditions I’ve ever played in,” said starting receiver Paul Richardson, who didn’t catch a pass.
In any other circumstances, this would be an ideal week for a 1–6 team to wave a white flag and hand the keys to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. But the NFL schedule calls for Washington to travel to Minnesota on Thursday night, meaning virtually no on-field practice before that game. So veteran Case Keenum keeps his job for at least one more week.
“Dwayne’s still learning. He’d probably be the first to tell you that,” Callahan said. “We still have total faith in Case to run this offense.”
Yes, the conditions were challenging. But Keenum’s 77 passing yards Sunday suggest otherwise—especially when you consider San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo had almost twice that total (151 yards) in the same slop while playing behind two backup offensive tackles.
Then there’s just bad luck, if you listen to Washington left tackle Donald Penn. With or without the rain, Washington’s game plan Sunday was heavy on the run. And Adrian Peterson was somewhat effective, gaining 81 yards on 20 carries.
But two promising drives ended when Peterson was stuffed on fourth-and-1 late in the second quarter and lost a fumble in the third period, both in San Francisco territory.
“When you’ve got ‘em by the neck, you’ve got to choke people out,” Penn said in a disturbing wrestling reference. “We’ve got to take a moral victory and build from it. [The 49ers] know they got lucky. But luck can only take you so far. We’ve got to get this fixed by [Thursday].”
Good luck with that. Ever since Daniel Snyder bought this franchise two decades ago, it has tried just about everything: past-their-prime hall of famers (coaches and players), the hot college coach (Steve Spurrier), hotshot college quarterbacks (Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III, Haskins), high-priced free agents and building through the draft.
None of it has yielded any sustained success. This franchise’s outlook is gloomier than Sunday’s weather.
Worst of all, this team seems to have zero self-awareness. When Snyder fired Jay Gruden two weeks ago, he failed to show up for the announcement and sent out team president Bruce Allen, who hilariously insisted that “no one is hiding from our record” and “the culture here is damn good.”
Meanwhile, personnel who once worked in Ashburn keep thriving elsewhere. One former offensive coordinator (Sean McVay) coached the Rams to the Super Bowl last season; another (Kyle Shanahan) came back to win Sunday’s game, then reportedly presented the game ball to his father Mike, whom Snyder
fired after mortgaging the team’s future to draft Griffin against the elder Shanahan’s will.
And in another juicy bit of irony, Kirk Cousins—who was drafted three rounds after Griffin and outplayed him, only to leave via free agency when Washington refused to offer him a long-term contract—is awaiting his former team Thursday night in Minneapolis.
At this point,
Washington’s only logical path is to go full Miami Dolphins mode. Trade the disgruntled Trent Williams (along with free agent-to-be Brandon Scherff, before his stock plummets). Start Haskins on Halloween in Buffalo on Halloween and let him learn through the lumps.
Most importantly, this team needs to recognize its dysfunction and own it. Otherwise, we’re in for two more decades of the same old story.
