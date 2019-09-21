Leaving FedEx Field last Sunday after yet another desultory performance by the home team, I passed a young fan whose burgundy T-shirt made me do a double-take. Printed below the native American logo were three capital letters:
WAS.
Clearly, this was the same abbreviation for the nation’s capital’s team you’d see if you checked your smart phone or the crawl across the bottom of a TV screen for scores. Lions fans likely wear similar blue shirts reading “DET,” and Raider Nation can sport (for one more season, at least) black shirts adorned with “OAK.”
Still, this one seemed particularly appropriate, because it evoked another context. WAS, as in past tense. As in, “It’s been decades since this team WAS good or interesting.”
If you’re under 30, you’ve never experienced any sustained success for a franchise that once constituted NFL royalty. There’s a shrinking population who remembers those glory days.
I do. Believe it or not, this is my 30th season of covering games in D.C. The first few were heady times, at the end of Joe Gibbs’ decade of dominance that included three Super Bowl victories. I attended the final one, a rout of a strong but star-crossed Buffalo team inside Minneapolis’ now-defunct Metrodome in January 1992. Those rock-star teams featured future hall of famers galore (Gibbs, Darrell Green, Russ Grimm and Art Monk).
Soon thereafter, though, Gibbs moved to NASCAR, his core players retired, and the franchise hit a natural recession. Then owner Jack Kent Cooke died. After some acrimonious legal wrangling, Daniel Snyder bought the team from his estate--and immediately began mismanaging it.
A starry-eyed fan-turned-owner grossly overpaid for past-their-prime stars (Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders, Donovan McNabb) and poor fits (Albert Haynesworth, Adam Archuleta and most recently, Josh Norman).
He ran off a future Super Bowl-winning quarterback (Brad Johnson) in favor of the sexier, far less effective Jeff George, and he fired coach Marty Schottenheimer after one promising season to hire Steve Spurrier, who had no business in (or stomach for) the NFL.
Snyder surrounded himself with sycophants like Vinny Cerrato and his current yes man, Bruce Allen. He jettisoned record-setting quarterback Kirk Cousins and alienated the current team’s best player, tackle Trent Williams, who is costing himself tens of thousands of dollars by holding out and reportedly has vowed never to play in D.C. again.
The results have been predictable (and justified): only eight winning seasons since 1992, and no playoff victories since after the 2005 season. This already looks like another lost year; a home loss to the Chicago Bears Monday night would leave Washington with an 0-3 record and could signal the end for coach Jay Gruden.
And that’s just one way of measuring decline. Here’s another: Washington’s average home attendance dropped 19 percent last season, from 75,175 in 2017 to 61,028 in 2018. Loyal fans have finally tired of paying $50 to park and watch an inferior product in an antiseptic stadium.
Last Sunday, there were at least as many blue and white Dallas Cowboys jerseys as burgundy ones in the stands--and it showed. Stafford High School graduate Torrey Smith, who now has time to watch games after retiring from the NFL, insightfully tweeted during the game: “Serious question. When was the last time the Redskins had a home field advantage? People don’t show up.”
Yes, there have been misfortunes, like career-changing injuries to quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith, and the tragic slaying of Pro Bowl safety Sean Taylor. But far more of this franchise’s wounds have been self-inflicted.
Ironically, the team has a chance to improve significantly next season—if it doesn’t mess things up. There are several good young players on the roster who should improve, including rookie receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins will benefit from not being rushed into action, and could have Kevin O’Connell, a bright young offensive mind, as his head coach.
Best of all, Washington could have two very high 2020 draft picks if it can find a taker for Williams.
Maybe then, finally, fans can talk about this team in the present tense—instead of what was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.