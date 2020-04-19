For what likely will be the only time in his first season in D.C., Ron Rivera has some leverage this week.
The one real asset Rivera inherited from the detritus of Washington’s dreadful, dysfunctional 3–13 season in 2019 was the second overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft. Because it seems a given that the Cincinnati Bengals will choose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow No. 1, that leaves Rivera in control of the entire first round.
Rivera and top personnel man Kyle Smith could, as expected, choose Chase Young, for whom “generational pass rusher” now seems to be a permanent prefix to his name.
They could mess up everyone else’s draft boards (as well as Dwayne Haskins’ fragile psyche) by picking injury-prone former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Or they could seek to trade the choice to a quarterback-needy team like the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, who own four of the first 40 selections, including the fifth overall pick. This presumably would allow them to patch several of the holes that sprung leaks often last fall.
What to do? Although Rivera’s is ultimately the only one that matters, everyone seems to have an opinion.
So what’s the harm in one more?
Ideally, fleecing the Dolphins for a boatload of picks and turning them into, say, three starters for most of the 2020s seems like the best move. Shipping Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 netted the Dallas Cowboys three future first-round picks and three second-rounders, helping them go from 1–15 to winning three Super Bowls in a four-year span.
But trades rarely work out so well for either side. The three first-round picks Washington surrendered to move up and draft Robert Griffin III in 2012 set the team back substantially—but they didn’t exactly turn the St. Louis Rams into a dynasty.
Likewise, New the Orleans Saints gave up virtually its entire 1999 draft in exchange for the pick that became Ricky Williams. Washington parlayed that haul into Champ Bailey and Chris Samuels, but they won two playoff games in D.C. between them.
And those calling for Rivera to trade down forget that it takes two to tango. There’s no guarantee the Dolphins will mortgage the farm for a fragile quarterback whom they might not get to see in person until after Labor Day.
While you shouldn’t believe anything you hear before a draft, it’s starting to sound as if Tagovailoa, for all his accomplishments and arm strength, might not be the next Aaron Rodgers. And the rumors keep growing that the Dolphins aren’t obsessed with him—or at least think they can wait and get him with their original No. 5 pick.
Tagovailoa is clearly injury-prone. He’s recovering from a catastrophic hip injury last fall after two previous surgeries to repair high ankle sprains. Athletes don’t get healthier as they get older, especially quarterbacks who have to avoid generational pass rushers like Young every week.
Don’t stress too much over Tagovailoa’s reported score of 13 out of 50 on the Wonderlic aptitude test at the combine, lowest among all the QB prospects. Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Terry Bradshaw reported scored 15 and 16 on their tests and managed to eke out a living in the NFL.
Add that, though, to Tagovailoa’s health concerns and vocalized concerns from multiple personnel analysts, and there’s no guarantee the Dolphins will want to trade up. The only eventuality that might make them desperate is if the L.A. Chargers try to move ahead of Miami and take either Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
Barring a last-minute offer he can’t refuse, Rivera would be best served grabbing Young, about whom there has been nary a whisper of public criticism. Young has been compared to Von Miller and Khalil Mack; if he’s as good as advertised, he figures to improve an already strong defensive line and could help cover for glaring weaknesses in the back seven.
It does make sense to try to get a second- or third-round pick for disgruntled Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams while he still has value. (Washington traded away this year’s second-round pick to move up and draft Montez Sweat a year ago.)
Regaining a second-round choice could allow Washington to draft Williams’ successor, or partake from a deep pool of receivers in the draft. Rivera could try to address his new team’s other needs (guard, tight end, cornerback, safety, linebacker) in later rounds.
Rivera played on Buddy Ryan’s champion 1985 Chicago Bears and coached the Carolina Panthers to their only Super Bowl appearance. He knows that in the NFL draft—like life today—nothing is guaranteed.
When in doubt, go with the surest possible option. That sure sounds like Chase Young.
