LANDOVER, Md.—Even if his intentions were purely innocent (wink, wink), Urban Meyer had to know his presence at FedEx Field Sunday would cause a tweet storm that would rival the White House’s output.
The official word from Fox Sports was that Meyer, one of its college football analysts, had attended Saturday’s Army–Navy game in Philadelphia. He then ventured south to conveniently catch up with injured Washington quarterback Alex Smith (whom he once coached at Utah) in Daniel Snyder’s owner’s suite, as well as Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin, rookie starters for the home team, whom he mentored at Ohio State.
After Sunday’s 37–27 near-miss against the Eagles, Haskins even alleged he didn’t know his former college coach was in the house. “He was here? Cool, man.” Haskins said.
Said McLaurin: “He was my guest. ... It has nothing to do with his coaching status at all.”
But let’s get real. Snyder is in the market for a head coach in 2020, and firing Jay Gruden in October gave him a head start on all but one other NFL team.
One of the hottest candidates on the market will be Meyer, who can’t seem to shake the coaching bug despite recurring health concerns. He would be quite a get in the eyes of Snyder, who’s infatuated with big names. You think they discussed the impeachment hearings?
Other, far better constructed franchises like Dallas and Carolina also may pursue Meyer. So if Snyder wants to win that battle—considering his 3–11 team rarely wins on the field—he’s got to find some selling points.
The first move would be to end Bruce Allen’s decade-long reign of error and bring in a qualified general manager. (That’s particularly important if your new coach, like Meyer, has never worked in the pros.)
Besides his familiarity with Washington’s starting quarterback and top receiver, though, Meyer should have been at least a little impressed with Washington’s young talent.
He was on hand to see the best day of Haskins’ brief pro career: a 121.3 passer rating, two touchdown throws and even a 23-yard keeper on an option play. (Best of all, no selfies). His desperate, intentional fumble on the last play resulted in a Philadelphia touchdown that affected only bookies who had to pay out after the Eagles covered the spread.
One of Haskins’ TD passes went to McLaurin, who turned a simple slant into a 75-yard score, finished the day with five catches for 130 yards and could start for anyone in the league. He and fellow rookies Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon aren’t yet making anyone forget the Fun Bunch, but they show real promise.
Defensively, Ryan Anderson nearly eclipsed everything veteran Ryan Kerrigan did all season before landing on the injured reserve list. The third-year outside linebacker was credited with two sacks and three forced fumbles.
And at 3–11, Washington will get a top-five draft pick next spring that could land pass rusher supreme Chase Young (who also played for Meyer at Ohio State) or Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas. (At Saturday’s Heisman Trophy presentation, Young said “the plan” was to return for his senior season, but money can change things quickly.)
Washington also could get another consequential draft pick if it trades disgruntled tackle Trent Williams, whom Thomas might replace. (Allen stubbornly refused to do so before this year’s deadline.)
A competent GM and a wealth of young talent can be persuasive in the pursuit of any coach—even if Meyer might start with less star power in D.C. than he enjoyed at Ohio State.
Perhaps best of all, Washington’s youngsters know that potential means nothing.
“I’m nowhere close to where I want to be,” said Haskins, who entered Sunday with the lowest passer rating (61.2) among qualified NFL starters. “This should be an average game for me. I will continue to work on it and get better.”
Added Anderson: “In this business, it’s about winning. It’s what you get judged on. We’ve got some good people, and we’re progressing, but you’ve got to win right now. That’s the nature of the beast.”
Washington still may be the NFL’s answer to the dysfunctional New York Knicks. But there are at least a few glimmers of hope for the future. If Meyer agrees, Sunday might not have been a lost day after all.
