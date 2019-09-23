Updates with quotes
LANDOVER, Md.—No one’s more popular than the backup quarterback—especially a shiny rookie first-round draft pick.
So it’s understandable that frustrated Washington fans would want to see what Dwayne Haskins could do in their team’s latest prime-time face plant, a 31-15 loss to Chicago that signals another lost cause of a season.
But Jay Gruden made the right call by sparing Haskins’ health and psyche. Daniel Snyder should take that into account if he’s tempted to fire Gruden this week—or at any time before the season ends.
Gruden didn’t have to explain himself through the first two weeks. Yes, his team was 0-2, but veteran Case Keenum threw five touchdown passes without an interception and ran the offense proficiently.
Then came Monday night, when Washington’s warts always seem to get exposed. Keenum’s second official pass of the night went into triple coverage, and Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix (the safety who got away) returned the interception 37 yards for a touchdown.
Harassed all night by Khalil Mack and company, Keenum finished with five turnovers (three interceptions, two lost fumbles), prompting a predictable plea from the stands for Haskins.
"It's all on me," Kennum said, as you would expect from a veteran. "To turn the ball over that many times, I let my team down."
The FedEx Field faithful (if they are any left) surely saw rookie Daniel Jones rally the Giants to victory Sunday in Tampa Bay in his first start after replacing Eli Manning. They heard that sixth-round pick Gardner Minshaw II impressed with his arm and his mustache in Jacksonville’s win over Tennessee last Thursday night.
And with Keenum struggling for the first time all season, the natural response was “Why not Haskins?”
Well, lots of reasons. (Glad you asked.)
The defense is so porous that any quarterback will be playing catchup for most, if not all, of every game.
Washington has no running game, which is a quarterback’s best friend. Gruden’s team entered the night with just 75 yards on the ground in two losses, by far the league’s worst output. It added just 69 yards to that total Monday night and couldn’t convert two tries for a single yard on a key late series.
Trent Williams’ holdout ensures that the passer will always be concerned about his blind side—especially against a fearsome pass rush like Chicago’s. These aren’t Buddy Ryan’s 1985 Bears and their famed “46 defense,” but they’re relentless.
And Jordan Reed’s lingering concussion issues means Washington’s best and most reliable receiver is unavailable—possibly for the entire season.
Yes, Haskins is well-acquainted with fellow rookie Terry McLaurin, who has emerged as the team’s most viable option with a touchdown catch in each of his first three games. But the Bears knew about McLaurin, too, and focused their attention on him.
Haskins is young and talented, but mobility is not in his tool kit. Keenum suffered four sacks Monday and avoided several others that Haskins, with slower feet and less experience, might not have eluded.
It would have been selfish, desperate and reckless for Gruden to force-feed Haskins into a situation in which he had little to no chance to succeed. Gruden watched veterans Alex Smith and Colt McCoy suffer catastrophic leg injuries last year; the Bears might have broken Haskins’ bones and confidence.
"The most important thing is, we have to be consistent," Gruden said. "You can't be changing guys every five minutes. We've got to give Case a chance to play with these guys. ... I think Case has the ability to be a very efficient quarterback in this offense."
To his credit, Keenum recovered to lead Washington on two cosmetic second-half touchdown drives to make the final score respectable. But it’s clear this team is a playoff long shot, no matter who’s behind center. If Haskins shows Gruden enough in practice this week, Sunday’s game at the Giants offers a chance to play him in a situation in which he might thrive.
But then comes a home date with New England and Bill Belichick, arguably the best defensive mind in NFL history. Belichick feasts on rookie quarterbacks.
Haskins’ time will come, sooner than later, Monday night was not it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.