A YEAR FROM now, when Jay Gruden is serving as his big brother Jon’s offensive coordinator in Oakland, he may be tempted to sneak a peak across the continent at the team he couldn’t quite turn around.
Washington’s NFL franchise may be ready to contend again in 2020, despite its dysfunctional ownership. Next summer, quarterback Dwayne Haskins could be poised for a breakout second season, following the career arcs of Carson Wentz and Mitchell Trubisky. Derrius Guice, fully recovered from his 2018 ACL tear, should be ready to carry a starter’s load.
And a still-young defensive nucleus, supplemented by a still-effective Ryan Kerrigan, could join the conversation as to which team’s front is the league’s stoutest.
None of that 2020 optimism will benefit Gruden, though, if his 2019 team doesn’t make the playoffs for just the second time in his six-year tenure as head coach. (That’s the longest, by the way, in Daniel Snyder’s two decades of ownership, surpassing the employment of multiple Super Bowl winners Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan.)
Playing into January this season is a possibility that stretches credulity even for the most burgundy of bleeders, though.
Gruden’s team reported to Richmond this week without its most important player (Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who’s reportedly holding out over a beef with the team’s medical staff). Training camp will feature a three-way quarterback battle that includes journeymen Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, along with the talented-but-inexperienced Haskins. The receiving corps may be the least respected in the NFL, and the running back candidates are a debt-ridden 34-year-old (Adrian Peterson) and two players (Guice and Chris Thompson) coming off serious injuries.
And we haven’t even mentioned a defense that just released its leading tackler from 2018 (Mason Foster) and faces the usual questions at linebacker and the secondary.
Little wonder, then, that Mason Media Consulting gives Washington a scant 15.8 percent chance of making the 2019 playoffs. (Only Arizona, Miami and Cincinnati got lower odds; the Giants’ projection is the same.)
For the first time since before Robert Griffin III’s second ACL tear, though, Washington’s future stock looks brighter. Snyder and Bruce Allen may have forced out former general manager Scot McCloughan a few years back, but his strategy of stockpiling good young players (especially along both lines) may well pay off.
Brandon Scherff, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannadis are all 27 or younger and entering their primes. Montez Sweat, 22, could be the steal of the 2019 draft if he becomes the consistent edge rusher that every good defense needs—something the now-departed Preston Smith never did.
And Landon Collins, 25, has the physical ability to become Washington’s best safety since the death of his hero, Sean Taylor, more than a decade ago.
Then there’s Haskins, who has all the physical tools to become a solid NFL quarterback. He’ll undoubtedly benefit from exposure to Gruden and wunderkind offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell (who could be Gruden’s successor).
But after just one season as a starter at Ohio State, will Haskins be ready for the rigors of the unforgiving NFL—especially given the uncertainty of blind-side protector Williams?
Washington literally caught a bad break last season when quarterback Alex Smith’s leg shattered, jeopardizing his career and the team’s promising start. And this year, the NFL did Gruden no favors. Washington’s first two regular-season opponents just happen to be NFC East favorites Philadelphia and Dallas. A not-unlikely 0–2 start would give Gruden a huge hill to climb even to think of a wild-card berth.
Gruden’s best short-term, save-my-job strategy is to expedite Haskins’ ascension to the starting QB job, even if he’s not ready. That could have negative ramifications on the franchise’s long-term outlook, especially if Haskins’ body and/or confidence get damaged.
At the moment, every NFL franchise is unbeaten and optimistic. Those distinctions will last longer for some teams than others. One of the fascinating story lines this year will be watching Gruden balance his own short-term interests with his team’s long-term outlook.