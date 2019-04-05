UNLESS you're a Rolling Stone or a Galapagos tortoise, 35 years is a long time.
It's an eternity in college basketball, which didn't have a shot clock or a 3-point line in 1984. It did have its own version of Zion Williamson in Charles Barkley.
And it had Virginia in the Final Four, for the most recent time until tonight.
I remember, because I was there in Seattle—a wide-eyed 21-year-old who got to take his first trip in an airplane (cross country, no less), and had the epiphany that professional sports writing might be a pretty cool gig.
Like this year's version of the Cavaliers, that 1984 Virginia team was built on guard play and defense. Othell Wilson, Rick Carlisle and Ricky Stokes in their primes could give Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome fits, and Virginia didn't allow more than 57 points in any of its five NCAA tournament games that year.
Unlike the 2019 Cavaliers, that Virginia team wasn't expected to reach the Final Four. Three-time national player of the year Ralph Sampson had graduated the previous spring. (Yes, star players used to stay in college for four years).
Sampson did lead Virginia to the 1981 Final Four, but those Cavaliers were eliminated in the semifinals thanks to a Carsen Edwards-like 39-point performance by North Carolina's Al Wood. And Sampson's 1982 and '83 seasons ended with NCAA upsets, including a loss to eventual champion North Carolina State in the 1983 West Regional final.
After a respectable 17-10 regular season in 1983-84, Virginia was routed by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and was fortunate to gain one of the last at-large NCAA bids. The Cavaliers eked out wins over Iona and Arkansas by a combined three points, then beat Syracuse in Atlanta—and caught an enormous break when Indiana upset top-ranked and undefeated UNC in Michael Jordan's final collegiate game.
Perhaps Bobby Knight's Hoosiers were drained by that coup, but Virginia outplayed them two days later in an ugly 50-48 slugfest that only Tony Bennett would appreciate. The Cavaliers were unexpectedly headed to the Final Four—and so was I.
The semifinals brought a rematch against Akeem (as he was then known) Olajuwon and the Houston Cougars, who had been upset by N.C. State in the national championship game one year earlier. The Cougars had beaten the Cavaliers 74-65 in a non-conference meeting in February of that year, a game marked by Olajuwon's elbow to the chest of Virginia freshman center Olden Polynice.
There were no incidents in the national semifinal, just slow-paced, grind-it-out basketball. Polynice held his own with future Hall of Famer Olajuwon, and Virginia had a chance to win in regulation, but Wilson committed a turnover, Houston won 49-47 in overtime and advanced to the final, where the Cougars lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.
With no internet at the time, my reporting was dictated by phone back to the school newspaper, The Cavalier Daily. I hope I sufficiently captured Virginia's unexpected success; 35 years later, I am still proud of my lead paragraph from the semifinal game: "Floating over the Space Needle, the Cavaliers' bubble finally burst."
In hindsight, that was a talented Virginia team. Polynice went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA, and Wilson and Carlisle also had brief pro careers. (Carlisle coached the Dallas Mavericks to the 2010-11 NBA title.)
The biggest strength, though, may have been Terry Holland's coaching staff. The assistants on that 1983-84 team included Jeff Jones, the point guard on Virginia's 1981 Final Four team who later coached U.Va., American University and Old Dominion to NCAA bids, and Seth Greenberg, arguably Virginia Tech's most successful coach until Buzz Williams arrived.
Then there was Jim Larranaga, who coached George Mason to its celebrated 2006 Final Four appearance, and Dave Odom, who later coached Tim Duncan at Wake Forest (and whose son Ryan led the University of Maryland–Baltimore County to its historic first-round upset of top-seeded Virginia in 2018).
Not on the bench that year was Craig Littlepage, who left Holland's staff in 1982 to become head coach at Penn. He later returned to Virginia as athletic director and hired Bennett as head coach in 2009.
Virginia's players and coaches flew home from Seattle in 1984 disappointed but optimistic that more Final Fours would be coming soon. Little did anyone expect that it would take another 35 years to duplicate the feat.
It's been a long time coming.