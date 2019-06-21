WASHINGTON—Summer officially arrived at 11:54 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours later, the Washington Nationals announced their unofficial return to baseball relevancy.
Even after Friday’s 4–3 victory over Atlanta, the Nationals remain under water at 37–38 and 6 ½ games behind the first-place Braves. They haven’t been above .500 since April 18, when they were 9–8.
Still, they’ve won five straight and 18 of 25 to salvage a season that was threatening to go off the rails early. Until Friday, many of those wins had come against competition that was either mediocre (the Reds and White Sox) or imploding (the Phillies).
Friday’s victory seemed far more significant, because it came over a division-leading team that was even hotter (8–2 in its previous 10 games). And it spoke volumes about a team that could have packed it in.
“The way things started, it would have been easy to doubt ourselves,” said Stephen Strasburg, Friday’s winning pitcher. “But there was never doubt for one minute, and now the ball is bouncing our way.”
Without Bryce Harper or Daniel Murphy, this edition of the Nationals may not be as talented as the teams that won four NL East titles between 2012 and 2017. But it may be easier to root for.
How can you not like a team whose shortstop (Trea Turner) broke his finger trying to bunt in the season’s fourth game, missed six weeks but hurried back before his digit completely healed because his team needed him? Turner’s offense isn’t back to full strength, but his defense has been superb; he has made four dazzling diving stops in the Nationals’ past two games.
How can you not be impressed with Max Scherzer, who broke his nose while attempting to bunt in batting practice, then took the mound a night later and struck out 10? Friday night was Scherzer bobblehead night, but the Nats’ staff didn’t have time to paint black eyes on each of the souvenirs given to the 34,212 fans in attendance.
(You’d think that, given the physical harm it has caused them, the Nationals might swear off bunting. But there was Michael A. Taylor, mired in a season-long slump, laying down a perfect safety squeeze to plate Washington’s second run Friday night.)
Even Strasburg is more relatable now. He’s lost a tick off the fastball that took baseball by storm when he struck out 14 in his 2010 major league début.
But in an era where velocity is king, Strasburg has become a more complete pitcher He was shelled for four home runs in his previous start, and allowed a warning-track fly ball to Friday’s first hitter and a two-run shot to the Braves’ Austin Riley in the second inning, but settled down to shut out the Braves in the fourth through the sixth innings.
This is a team with a journeyman utility man (Howie Kendrick) who could be an All-Star for just the second time at age 35, thanks to his 43 RBIs while filling in for the perpetually injured Ryan Zimmerman. Whose catching platoon of Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki is on pace for over 110 combined RBIs.
And whose bullpen usually comes with a “Danger: Flammable” warning, but has stabilized lately, thanks largely to the emergence of rookie setup man Tanner Rainey. Four relievers combined to work the final three innings Friday night to preserve the win for Strasburg. That included Trevor Rosenthal, who was sent to the minors with a phantom injury and an ERA in the 20s but got a big out to end the eighth Friday night.
“Things are starting to roll our way a little bit,” Rosenthal said, “and everyone is contributing.”
In their decade and a half in D.C., the Nationals never have had to dust themselves off and rally to make the playoffs; their four division titles have been close to wire-to-wire waltzes. There’s still a lot of work for this team to do just to climb into the NL wild card race.
But with more than half the season to play, this team may have the grit to do so. In the clubhouse before Friday’s game, several wore T-shirts that read, “Stay in the Fight.”
Lately, they’ve shown the aptitude to do so—even before Scherzer got his shiner.