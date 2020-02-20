Rich Serbay’s first game at James Monroe was the first high school football game I covered for The Free Lance–Star.
His Yellow Jackets lost to Stafford at Maury Stadium that late-summer night in 1985, and my dubious assignment was to get a quote from the new coach. Frustrated and angry about dropping his début, Serbay muttered something about not turning the ball over against a good team as he walked toward the bus.
So began Serbay’s 35-year eventful tenure as JM’s coach and most recognizable face. Things got far more interesting (and mostly better) from there before he was released from his position Thursday by the Fredericksburg school system.
In just his second season in charge, Serbay coached the Yellow Jackets to the first of two straight state championships. He won four in all, tying the late Ken Brown for the most by any area coach, and was a three-time state runner-up. His teams officially won 266 games (plus six more forfeited for the inadvertent use of an ineligible player in 2009), and he’s a member of the Virginia High School League hall of fame.
Another feisty coach, Bill Parcell, one quipped that “you are what your record says you are.” And by that measure, Serbay was an immense success over 3 1/2 decades.
But wins and losses aren’t the only metric. Serbay’s legacy is far more complex.
He surely offended some observers with his sideline language and gruff demeanor. At least one referee privately admitted that being assigned to a JM game required at least one extra layer of skin.
But outside of the heat of competition, Serbay was also generous, funny and a tireless advocate for his players. He roamed the halls and locker room of a school that contained some of the area’s most affluent and poorest students and usually melded them into a cohesive and competitive group of “Tough City Boys.”
He’d often give needy players from single-parent families a ride home from practice or a few dollars out of his own pocket for a meal. He took as much pride in helping one of his low-profile players get a chance to play in college (with the accompanying education) as he did watching George Coghill land at Wake Forest (and later win two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos).
“That’s why his kids played so passionately for him,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino, a longtime friend and fellow VHSL hall of famer.
“A lot of times, you’d see the gruff exterior. And people who didn’t know him or just saw him from afar would think, ‘What’s up with that guy?’ But behind the scenes, he had such a big heart.”
The loyalty was mutual. In recent years, most of his assistant coaches were former players who returned to give back to the program.
Recently, though, those lieutenants had to carry more of the load as Serbay’s health deteriorated. The former college offensive lineman couldn’t demonstrate technique the way he once did. (And to be sure, most of Serbay’s best teams had dominant blockers.)
Serbay became more of a CEO, delegating game and practice responsibilities to his staff.
“His health was a factor,” said Sorrentino, his former roommate who dealt with a blood clot of his own a few seasons ago. “As a friend, I was concerned about his health.”
Apparently, so was JM’s new administration.
After the 2019 season ended with a 20–7 loss to Goochland in the Region 3B championship game, Serbay spoke of wanting to make 2020 a farewell tour. He wanted to add rising senior Aidan Ryan to the list of standout players he’d coached, which includes Coghill, 3,000-yard rusher Eric Bates and FBS-bound players like Delano Green (Temple), Derek Byrd (Virginia) and Jim Fenwick (Tennessee). But he won’t get that chance.
Every coach wants to call the plays, whether it’s throwing deep (as Serbay loved to do on the opening snap from scrimmage) or planning his own exit strategy. But few of us get to go out on our own terms.
Serbay’s tenure ended Thursday, but the stories (and his legacy) will live on for years. JM’s program—and Fredericksburg high school football—will never be the same.
