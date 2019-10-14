WASHINGTON—Baseball’s gods have an awfully wry sense of humor. But they rarely forget—even if they take their time in bestowing karma.
Monday night’s 8–1 victory over St. Louis in Game 3 of the National League moved the Washington Nationals with one victory of their first World Series appearance (and D.C.’s first Fall Classic since 1933). It also proved that good faith (and good players) are usually rewarded, even if it’s later than sooner.
The Nationals have made some high-profile mistakes through the years. (Just ask Davey Johnson and Dusty Baker.) But they’ve been pushing most of the right buttons lately.
Twitter wasn’t the omnipresent, polarizing force in 2012 that it is now, but the Nationals took a world of grief anyway for shutting down Stephen Strasburg for the postseason, a year after his Tommy John surgery. There’s no way to know whether he could have helped Washington beat the Cardinals in that NL Division Series. He might have dominated, or he might have risked his career.
Regardless, the Nationals now have a mature, dominant version of Strasburg who struck out 12 in seven masterful innings Monday night to improve to 3–0 this postseason and lower his career postseason ERA to 1.10.
Gone is the delicate virtuoso who couldn’t hold runners on base and was prone to self-destruct after a teammate’s error or a perceived missed strike call. At 31, Strasburg is at the top of all facets of his game.
His textbook sacrifice bunt Monday night sparked a four-run third inning that may have made the rest of this series a formality. And he made several nifty defensive plays, tagging out Marcell Ozuna in a one-man rundown to short-circuit the Cardinals’ best scoring chance in the second inning.
Sitting out the 2012 playoffs may have helped Strasburg avoid a second Tommy John surgery. That can’t be said for Nationals closer Daniel Hudson, who underwent the procedures in 2012 and 2013. He became a journeyman before arriving in D.C. at this year’s trade deadline to bolster a horrific bullpen.
Hudson’s career redemption helped teach him priorities, which made it a no-brainer that he would miss Friday’s NLCS opener in St. Louis to be with his wife Sara for the birth of their third daughter. And no one would question that, right?
Well, not exactly no one. Former Miami Marlins team president David Samson tweeted that Hudson’s choice was “inexcusable.” There were likely some ill-informed Tweeters who agreed, but fortunately, no one in the Nationals’ organization did so. Sean Doolittle, the unofficial team spokesman who lost his closer’s job to Hudson, was his teammate’s most adamant defender.
There are other karmic signs that the Nationals are doing things the right way. They brought back Aaron Barrett, who spent four years rehabbing after his own Tommy John surgery and a gruesome broken arm that resulted from his premature return. (Hmmm.)
Barrett isn’t on the postseason roster, but did make three regular-season appearances and threw out the first pitch before the NL wild card game that got this whole freight train started.
Manager Dave Martinez kept his optimism (and his job) despite a wretched 19–31 start. And his team responded by keeping its sense of humor with Gerardo Parra’s infectious “Baby Shark” walkup music and a dugout dance party after each home run.
Players checked their egos. Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Game 4 starter Patrick Corbin have pitched out of the bullpen this month. Former starting center fielder Michael Taylor spent much of the season in the minor leagues, but he stepped up with his bat when phenom Victor Robles strained his hamstring—then returned to the bench when Robles returned (and homered) Monday.
These aren’t your father’s Nationals, a team for which October heartbreak seemed to be a self-fulfilling prophesy. This is a loose, talented bunch—the kind that free agent-to-be Anthony Rendon might not want to leave (unlike Bryce Harper a year ago).
There’s no telling when or where the Nationals’ joy ride will end. But it’s clear that they’re savoring every minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.