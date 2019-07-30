THE DOG DAYS of summer are a good time to catch up with local athletes who haven’t been in the news for a while.
It’s been four years since April Sinkler competed consistently in world-class track and field meets, but with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, the 29-year-old Brooke Point High School graduate wants to give it one more shot in the triple jump.
After several frustrating years in California, Sinkler said she’s planning to move to Europe in the next month and find a coach who can help her unlock the form that allowed her to finish second at the 2015 national championships.
“The talent hasn’t gone anywhere, but it will take some special assistance,” she said in a recent telephone interview. “I’ve had so many setbacks. My technique is not fixed, and that’s magnified things.”
Among Sinkler’s issues have been nagging injuries and an unexpected parting of ways with her former coach. Her last major competition was the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, in which she finished sixth with a best jump of 43–9 1/4.
“I haven’t had a strong series of meets, more than 12 meets in a season, since I made the 2015 Pan Am Games. It’s not for lack of talent; it’s a matter of [lack of] coaching and support,” she said.
One of Sinkler’s former coaches, Jeremy Fischer, predicted four years ago that her best shot in the Olympics would come in 2020. It’s probably her last realistic chance.
“It’s rough. I know I’m completely capable, but I have to fully accept the reality of my situation and press forward to find the path to my success,” she said. “I feel like it all ultimately worked out like it should,” she said “If I give up now, I’ll never have the opportunity to relive this time period.”
After a disappointing end to the 2018 Arena Football League senior, Colonial Forge graduate Randy Hippeard experienced another kind of frustration this year.
Hippeard, 33, missed the last four games of the Atlantic City Blackjacks’ season with a knee injury, and they lost three of those games to finish 4–8 and miss the playoffs.
Hippeard was the league’s MVP in 2017 while playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Storm, then moved to the Baltimore Brigade last year, only to drop the league championship game to the expansion Washington Valor.
Before his injury, Hippeard passed for 1,603 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. In seven AFL seasons, he has 20,689 passing yards with 425 TDs and 59 interceptions.
A couple of former area basketball standouts have been busy in televised tournaments this summer.
Westmoreland County native Chris Johnson is playing in the Big3 tournament, which features several former NBA standouts age 27 or older. The 6-foot-11 Johnson, who played briefly for Portland, New Orleans and Minnesota, was the No. 2 draft pick by the Ghost Ballers, then was traded to the Triplets, who have the best record (5–1) in the tournament. He has averaged 4.4 points in five games, which are played to 50 points.
Meanwhile, former Chancellor High School standout Rashard Kelly played in The Basketball Tournament for the AfterShocks, a team of former Wichita State players. He had a combined 13 points and nine rebounds as the AfterShocks went 1–1 last weekend, failing to advance to the tournament quarterfinals. The winner-take-all $2 million championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.