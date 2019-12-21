UNLIKE Ebenezer Scrooge. Daniel Snyder has rarely been miserly with his money. But the owner of Washington’s NFL franchise shouldn’t be surprised if, like Charles Dickens’ protagonist, he is visited by holiday spirits during this critical off-season for his team.
Let’s call them the Ghosts of Gridirons Past, Present and Future.
The Ghost of Gridirons Past would escort Snyder back to the happy days of his childhood and adolescence, when RFK Stadium’s stands were filled and bouncing. George Allen led the Over the Hill Gang to the Super Bowl and a well-oiled machine won three Lombardi Trophies, thanks largely to a coach (Joe Gibbs) and general manager (Bobby Beathard) who would be elected to the NFL Hall of Fame.
The scene presented by the Ghost of Gridirons Present would actually look like what Scrooge sees in the future: a half-empty stadium full of opposing team jerseys and an apathetic fan base tired of losing seasons and mismanagement.
That ghost need only escort Snyder to his suite for Sunday’s home finale against the equally inept New York Giants. Given the proximity to the holiday and the wretchedness of both teams, it’ll be a Christmas miracle if one-third of the seats at FedEx Field are filled—and because of the opponent’s jerseys, it may be a mostly blue Christmas.
Which brings us to the Ghost of Gridirons Future, who takes Snyder to a post-apocalyptic world in which no qualified candidate wants to coach his team, no top-notch free agent will accept his money and no one will attend a game in his expensive new stadium that local governments refuse to subsidize.
After two decades of incompetence in a league designed to promote parity, it can’t get much worse.
Can it?
With Snyder, there’s never a rock bottom. But there is hope if he, like Scrooge, finally realizes the error of his ways. (Spoiler alert: Don’t count on it.)
Insulated from criticism, Snyder may not fully grasp just how toxic a reputation he, Allen and his team have. If he listened to Todd
McShay, he might get a hint.
“I would rather coach any team, I would rather coach 31 other teams than Washington right now,” the ESPN analyst said on Dan Patrick’s syndicated radio show last week.
“Right now, under the current construct, Washington can’t succeed,” McShay continued. “They need Daniel Snyder to take a step back, they need to hire a general manager that knows football and can evaluate players, and they need a coach who can take those players and develop them.”
At the moment, Snyder has Bruce Allen (George’s son), a sycophant who has mismanaged nearly everything but infamously insisted that “We’re winning off the field.” Snyder has had several quality coaches (Marty Schottenheimer, Gibbs 2.0 and Mike Shanahan) and an accomplished GM (Scot McCloughan)—but never both at the same time.
He has chased big, past-their-prime names while allowing promising young assistant coaches to leave and flourish elsewhere (Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, Sean McVay in L.A. and Matt LaFleur in Green Bay).
He and Allen have
wasted money on high-profile free agents without regard to how they’d fit. The latest is cornerback Josh Norman, who’s now in a bizarre highly-paid purgatory in which he’s on the active roster but sitting behind players who were signed for the league
minimum last week.
As with Scrooge, nothing will change until Snyder’s heart does. The whole world is calling for him to fire Allen. That has yet to happen, although in a change, Snyder hasn’t been seen with Allen on the sideline before games recently.
If the job were to come without strings, there are (believe it or not) some competent people who might be interested in being Washington’s GM—like ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former scout for the team, or Kyle Smith, Washington’s current director of college scouting.
Either might be able to hire a qualified coach who could exploit Washington’s nucleus of young talent (Terry McLaurin, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Anderson) and get more out of an underachieving defensive line. He could try to mend fences with disgruntled Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams and convince impending free agent guard Brandon Scherff to stay.
That’s a lot to ask, though. And none of it can happen until and unless Snyder finally realizes, like “Seinfeld” ’s George Costanza, that every decision he makes is wrong. Maybe a few spiritual visitors can get through to him.
Sweet dreams, Dan.
