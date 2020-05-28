GOOD IDEAS are always in demand, never more so than in times of crisis. In order to safely restore some semblance of normalcy, we need to think creatively.
As we’ve said often in this space, sports are far from the most necessary thing at the moment, but they play an important role. So if we can bring them back responsibly, let’s try.
But not all of the ideas being bandied about at the moment are worth pursuing.
A televised golf match between microphoned celebrities when there’s nothing else to watch? Good idea. So is the state’s high school football coaches forming their own advocacy group--even if you’ll never get them to completely agree on anything.
NFL officials amending the “Rooney Rule” to incentivize more hiring of minority coaches and executives? A great idea, but the details need tweaking. (More on that later.)
Major League Baseball owners trying to short-change the players in labor negotiations during a pandemic? One of the least savvy moves ever.
In case you missed it, the owners presented the players’ union on Tuesday with a proposal for an 82-game season that would cut the salaries of the sport’s highest-paid players by 70 percent. This comes after the sides agreed in March to prorated salaries--but before it became likely that games will be played without fans (if they’re played at all).
Any public argument between millionaires and billionaires is not going to play well—especially when tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs. A week ago, the players looked like the greedier sided, as standouts like Blake Snell and Bryce Harper went on record about not wanting to take more pay cuts in a dangerous time.
Then the owners delivered their austerity plan, which reportedly left the players’ union “livid,” according to reporting by The Athletic. Nationals ace Max Scherzer, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee, tweeted on Thursday that the offer was a non-starter.
Negotiations are tricky, and everyone knows never to accept the other side’s first offer. For long-time observers, though, this is eerily reminiscent of the labor dispute that canceled the 1994 World Series.
Yes, some club owners may be forced to sell their teams if they lose billions in revenue this summer. But it doesn’t look good to make such a draconian opening bid at the same time the small-market Oakland A’s announced they’ll stop paying $400 monthly stipends to their minor-leaguers and many clubs are laying off non-playing personnel.
If baseball is played this season—and that’s a big if—it will require shared financial sacrifice. While there’s no hard deadline, the clock is ticking, and it’s difficult to foresee an agreement at the moment.
Now, back to the NFL. Only one minority head coach (Washington’s Ron Rivera, who’s of Hispanic descent) was hired this off-season. That’s unacceptable in a league in which a majority of players are African-American.
Last week, NFL owners approved a strengthened “Rooney Rule” which requires teams to interview at least two candidates from outside the organization for any head-coaching vacancy and at least one minority candidate for a coordinator opening. Until now, many teams complied with the old rules with a token minority interview before hiring the guy they wanted all along.
Owners tabled a proposal to improve a team’s third-round draft status by 6-10 spots if it hired a minority. That’s creative thinking, but the impact would be marginal.
Instead, the NFL should award such teams a compensatory pick after the first round of the following draft, similar to the “sandwich round” in baseball’s draft for teams that lost top-tier free agents. That would give teams a better chance at drafting an impact player--and might help teams discover the next Mike Tomlin.
Unlike last year’s pass interference challenge (a good idea, poorly executed), this one has potential.
Ideas are only ideas until they’re put into effect and we can see if they work or not. We’ll never know until we try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.