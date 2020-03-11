Logically, it made sense.
The Virginia High School League advised basketball players and coaches refrain from the normal pre- and post-game handshakes during its state basketball tournament semifinal games on Tuesday. It made for a strange sight to see players giving air fist-bumps or confusedly walking past each other, uncertain of the protocol.
Well-intentioned as that guideline might have been, it was woefully inadequate if the goal was to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus that is quickly spreading around the globe. Players who spent 32 minutes sweating and colliding with each other on the court had already transmitted any germs they might have been carrying.
Less than 24 hours later, the floodgates opened as reasonable people came to the realization that health trumps sports.
The NCAA announced that its signature event, March Madness, will be played without spectators. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Rutgers University, to name two, will do the same, at least temporarily.
The Ivy League, ostensibly home to some of the brightest minds in college sports, canceled its entire spring sports season Wednesday after calling off this weekend’s four-team men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments a day earlier.
Several U.S. professional leagues have temporarily banned everyone besides players, coaches, trainers and medical personnel from locker rooms. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has put a legal kibosh on all gatherings of 250 or more people, which includes nearly every sporting event besides peewee soccer.
Many governing bodies, including the VHSL and college conferences like the ACC hosting their annual basketball tournaments this week, have decided to forge ahead, albeit many without fans.
Now we wait to see whether the year’s other marquee event, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, will be called off. It’s hard to fathom any way millions of people can congregate in such tight proximity without severely exacerbating an already concerning situation.
Empathy goes out to athletes who have been training for most of their lives and have a limited window to compete at the highest level.
Massaponax High School graduate Spencer O’Neill isn’t an Olympic contender, but his high-jumping career at Yale University is over just as he was hitting his stride. At least two local swimmers, King George native Caroline Bentz and Mountain View High School senior Georgia Johnson, have qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and may have to change their plans if the Games are canceled.
Those are inconveniences, though, compared to the danger of gathering thousands of people in places where the virus could spread exponentially.
That’s why it makes perfect sense not to fill Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 60,000 spectators for next month’s Final Four (assuming it’s not canceled before then). The odds that there would be no fans, officials or even players infected by the virus in attendance are almost as slim as those of an American Athletic Conference women’s basketball team beating UConn. (The Huskies were 139-0, if you didn’t know.)
Assuming March Madness does go on, it will be surreal to hear the sounds of sneakers squeaking and coaches shouting instruction in virtually empty 20,000-seat arenas. But it’s the wise thing to do.
There are those who would advise against playing any games at all, given the climate. But we need diversions, especially if most of us are self-quarantined and telecommuting.
Athletes, generally young and healthy, would be at less risk than spectators like their parents and grandparents. And although the NCAA will take a financial hit with the loss of ticket revenue and merchandise sales from its flagship event, it can still salvage the $1.1 billion it annually receives from CBS for its broadcast rights.
Likewise, International Olympic Committee officials are certainly cognizant of their $7.75 billion deal with NBC to broadcast the Games domestically through 2032. Let’s hope they make a prudent decision and emphasize the proper priorities.
But remember, greed can be infectious, too.
