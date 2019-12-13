JOHN BURROW hopes his latest close encounter with a Heisman
Trophy favorite
is less painful than
his first one.
Burrow, a Spotsylvania County resident, lettered as a defensive back at the University of Mississippi from 1979–82. For the last three of those years, the Rebels faced Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who was voted the nation’s top college football player in 1982.
And the results weren’t pleasant.
“I laugh and say we ‘held’ him to 245 yards my senior year in Oxford,” Burrow said Friday. “I texted my brother this morning and said that I last night I was watching ESPN showing a lot of Joe’s highlights leading up to the Heisman, but that I was in a lot of film that enabled a Heisman winner.”
Joe Burrow, if you have boycotted college football all season, is the starting quarterback who has led LSU to a 13–0 record and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff. He’s also John Burrow’s nephew and the expected 2019 Heisman winner.
That’s why John finished up his duties administering exams at the University of Mary Washington on Thursday, then jumped on a train to New York Friday with his wife Vicki and their two youngest children to attend Saturday night’s presentation ceremony.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it will work out,” John Burrow said. “It’s been a magical year for Joe and his whole family.”
There are some fine athletic genes in the Burrow family. Joe Burrow’s brother Jimmy (John’s brother) played football at the University of Nebraska, as did his two older sons, Jamie and Dan. (All were defensive players.)
Joe Burrow originally signed with Ohio State, but sat behind J.T. Barrett for three seasons. He then sat out the 2018 season and transferred to LSU after losing the competition for the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job to Dwayne Haskins, who’s now starting for Washington’s NFL franchise.
It turned out to be a good move. In his only season in Baton Rouge, Joe Burrow has completed a record 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He’s been named first-team All-America by virtually every organization that bestows such honors. On Thursday night, he won the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards, given to the top player and quarterback, respectively.
And he’s one of four finalists for the Heisman, along with (ironically enough) Ohio State’s Chase Young and Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. (Full disclosure: I have been a Heisman voter for about two decades, and while the Heisman Trust discourages voters from disclosing their picks before the announcement, let’s just say Joe Burrow won’t get shut out.)
“Joe is a special young man with a tremendous amount of talent,” John Burrow said. “We just knew he would get this opportunity when he he was in high school.”
John Burrow began teaching business courses at UMW 2 1/2 years ago after retiring from the Department of the Navy, where he once served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research. He has traveled to watch his nephew play whenever his schedule allows, including last weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game.
He also attended LSU’s game at his own alma mater last month, a 58–37 shootout win for the Tigers in which his nephew passed for 489 yards and five touchdowns.
“There were no mixed emotions,” John Burrow said. “Blood is thicker than water. We sponsored a tailgate and we were expecting about 40 people. We ended up having over 200, and we were wearing LSU colors.”
Not all of the athletic talent in the Burrow family landed on Jimmy’s side. John played at Ole Miss long after Archie Manning and long before Eli, and his future wife played softball there. (They named their youngest daughter Peyton after Archie’s famous son.) And the Burrows’ youngest son Addie, a senior at Courtland High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Virginia.
They’ll all be in New York on Saturday for what’s expected to be quite a family celebration.
“He’s a wonderful young man,” John said of his nephew. “We’re proud of him on and off the field. He’s finishing his Masters degree, which means he’ll have his undergraduate degree and his Masters in 4 1/2 years. He’s a very hard worker.”
