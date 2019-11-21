Five teams from the Commonwealth earned bids to the 2019 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, led by eventual national champion Virginia. That matched a state record set in 2011—one that may not last for another season.
Granted, a small pre-Thanksgiving sample size isn’t enough to make any meaningful projections. But early results bode well for another heavy dose of state representation when the brackets are announced next March 15.
Despite a rare early exodus of talent to the NBA, Virginia is 4–0 and ranked seventh after Tuesday night’s narrow escape against Vermont. No. 21 VCU, another perennial tournament team, is also 4–0, including a home victory over LSU and former coach Will Wade that knocked the Tigers out of the rankings.
Those starts aren’t major surprises. Here are a few that are:
- Virginia Tech is 5–0 despite seeing its roster decimated by defections, including that of former coach Buzz Williams and star players Nickeil Alexander–Walker (to the NBA) and Kerry Blackshear Jr. (who transferred to Florida).
- After a similar turnover, William & Mary was 4–1 under rookie head coach Dane Fischer entering Thursday night’s game at Stanford.
- George Mason is off to the first 5–0 start in school history, although that mark will be tested Friday night at sixth-ranked Maryland.
- Richmond has won its first three games and scored at least 90 points in each, ranking fifth in the nation at 94.3 points per contest.
- Defending Big South tournament champion Liberty is 4–0, and one of its top challengers, Radford, scored a major résumé-padder with a win at Northwestern Tuesday night.
- And despite having an apparent game-winning shot against James Madison waived off Wednesday night, reigning Conference USA kingpin Old Dominion is 4–2.
The Cavaliers aren’t favored to repeat as national champions after watching De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome head for the NBA with eligibility remaining, but their trademark pack line defense and a talented frontcourt led by the much-improved Mamadi Diakite will keep Tony Bennett’s team in the hunt.
Expectations weren’t nearly that high in Blacksburg after Williams headed home to Texas A&M and most of his roster also departed. But new coach Mike Young, who did a lot with a little at Wofford, has the Hokies humming.
Young has a potential star in redshirt freshman Landers Nolley, who set a school record with 30 points in his début, a season-opening win over Clemson and is averaging 20.2 points per game. Nolley sat out last season due to eligibility questions and entered the NCAA transfer portal before returning. Hokie fans are glad he did.
In Williamsburg, Fischer faced a similar rebuilding job after several of William & Mary’s players left following the unpopular firing of coach Tony Shaver. But with arguably the Colonial Athletic Association’s best frontcourt duo in 6-foot-10 Nathan Knight (20.8 points, 11 rebounds) and 7–1 Wisconsin transfer Andy Van Vliet (17.8/10.2), Fischer nearly beat Oklahoma this week and could produce the elusive first NCAA tournament bid that Shaver couldn’t.
Before he came to William & Mary, Fischer was an assistant at George Mason, and the Patriots haven’t seemed to miss him. They have four players (none of them seniors) averaging double figures. Friday’s game at Maryland will be their first true test.
George Mason and the rest of the Atlantic 10 are still chasing VCU, which still has the pressure defense (21 forced turnovers per game) and quality big man (Marcus Santos–Silver) to contend for another title. The same goes for Bennett’s former right-hand man, Ritchie McKay, at Liberty, although Radford should give the Flames a run for their money in the Big South.
And while Richmond still runs coach Chris Mooney’s Princeton-style offense, the Spiders are the nation’s only team with two players (Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod) averaging at least 22 points per game.
That’s eight state teams with legitimate early NCAA tournament hopes. And we haven’t even mentioned Division III Mary Washington, which won its first four games before falling 84–80 at Bridgewater Wednesday night.
