CHARLOTTESVILLE—Not since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007 has a defending national basketball champion managed to bring back the nucleus of its squad. The lure of the NBA’s riches and the sense of accomplishment naturally entice the best players on to the next level.
That’s the reality Virginia has had to accept. De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy all passed up eligibility to turn pro last spring, and center Jack Salt graduated. Those were expected. What wasn’t: returning “glue guy” Braxton Key is out indefinitely following wrist surgery and starting guard Kody Stattman missed four games with a virus.
All of which made Wednesday night’s 69–40 shellacking by Purdue in the Atlantic Coast Conference/Big Ten Challenge unsurprising. So were the first 10 minutes of Sunday’s game against North Carolina, when the Cavaliers managed just six points.
Fortunately for Tony Bennett, at least one thing (defense) is a constant, no matter the names are on the back of the uniforms. And Virginia managed to rebound for a 56–47 victory that will look better and better as the season goes along, thanks to factors familiar (grit) and unfamiliar (a slew of new contributors).
“That’s who we are right now,” Bennett said. “We have to fight and scrap and play with guts.”
Those were the qualities that made Bennett’s first teams at Virginia competitive a decade ago, despite a glaring talent deficit. It supported the foundation until he could recruit players capable of scoring consistently, like last season’s heroes. Guy, Hunter and Jerome rescued the Cavaliers with their offense several times last season.
They’re now earning paychecks. And while Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark, the program’s new caretakers, are improved, neither of them will make anyone think of James Harden.
Beating quality teams—even one that’s struggling like the Tar Heels—will require some consistent scoring to accompany the defense. Virginia was 4 for 24 from 3-point range at Purdue, and the faithful at John Paul Jones Arena began to murmur a bit when the Cavaliers went scoreless on their first seven possessions Sunday.
Then freshman Casey Morsell—who entered the day shooting 25 percent from the floor and 4 for 36 (11 percent) from 3-point range—sank two jumpers (one from deep). Thomas Woldentensae, a junior-college transfer with a sharp-shooting reputation, had been 3 for 21 from behind the arc. On Sunday, he made his first three 3-point attempts.
“That makes me smile,” Woldentensae said.
Bennett, the most accurate 3-point shooter in Division I history, had to like it, too. He was even more pleased with the energy and muscle provided by redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro and true freshman Dante McKoy.
“Tony [liked] the beauty of of that a heck of a lot more than I did,” UNC coach Roy Williams said.
Caffaro, who entered the day with two points and two rebounds to his credit, got 10 and seven—and a standing ovation when he left the floor in second half.
“A lot of people say I bring physicality and toughness,” said McKoy, whose main contributions came on defense, “but I’d say Francisco brings a lot of that—probably more than me.”
Caffaro sat out last season after arriving from Italy, but mixed it up in practice with Salt, whose screens, defense and boxouts went underappreciated on the title team. Look for him to get more playing time (and bring similar qualities) in the weeks ahead.
“You have to play hard every time you get in,” Caffaro said. “Jack Salt helped a little bit with that.”
Diakite and Clark struggled Sunday, combining for nine turnovers. Without the contributions they got from their new unsung heroes, the Cavaliers might have dropped their second straight—something that hasn’t happened since 2016–17. With that might have come a drop in confidence.
Now, although nothing is assured, Bennett’s team seems better equipped to handle adversity when it arises.
“What this is doing, whether we’re successful or not, is it’s providing some depth that maybe we wouldn’t have found otherwise,” Bennett said. “So that’s the bright side of it.”
And Virginia’s immediate future suddenly has a lot more wattage than it did on the plane ride home from West Lafayette Wednesday night.
