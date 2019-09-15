LANDOVER, Md.—Several years ago, the NFL tweaked its rules to protect so-called “defenseless” players from brutal, concussion-causing hits.
But what do you do when an entire team is defenseless?
At this rate, the Chicago Bears might be tempted to book an early flight home for their punter next Monday. That’s when they visit Washington, which has allowed 910 yards in two losses and hasn’t forced either opponent to punt after halftime.
Sunday’s 31–21 loss to Dallas spotlighted every glaring deficiency in Greg Manusky’s defensive unit, which was supposed to be Washington’s firewall while Trent Williams held out and Case Keenum developed cohesion with his young receivers.
Instead, Jay Gruden is facing a dumpster fire that threatens not only Manusky’s job but his own. And the former pro quarterback didn’t feel much like defending anyone, either.
“There are no excuses to be had,” Gruden said. “We have to look at ourselves, and we have to play better. We’re minus a couple of pieces in the secondary, that’s an issue. But really, we should be better than this.
“That’s on us, obviously, as coaches, and we have to get more out [of them]. We have a very talented group on defense, and we’re not reaching them.”
In last week’s opening 32–27 loss in Philadelphia, the Eagles scored three touchdowns and a field goal on their four second-half possessions that didn’t end with a kneeldown. On Sunday, Dak Prescott completed all 14 of his second-half passes as Dallas scored 24 points in the final 30 minutes.
“This was definitely not expected,” said cornerback and self-appointed team spokesman Josh Norman. “We’ve got to be better.”
Yes, former first-round draft pick Jonathan Allen up might have helped keep Ezekiel Elliott under the 111 yards he churned out on the ground. And it didn’t help that starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and backup Fabian Moreau (ankle) also missed Sunday’s game.
And maybe if officials hadn’t missed a blatant hold on rookie corner Jimmy Moreland, Prescott’s 42-yard keeper that set up the go-ahead touchdown pass would have been called back.
But the problems run much deeper.
For two straight weeks, playoff-caliber opponents have shredded Manusky’s defense after making halftime adjustments. Washington’s run defense is porous, and an apparent botched assignment by safety Montae Nicholson left Norman futilely chasing Devin Smith on a 51-yard touchdown pass on which Norman clearly expected to have help.
“I will not put anybody under the bus,” Norman said.
Neither, apparently, will Gruden, who said he expects to make no staff changes. Still, given his own tenuous job security, a historically impatient owner and the prospect of a season going south in a hurry, don’t be surprised if someone’s head rolls soon. Manusky would be the likeliest candidate.
The defensive players who didn’t bolt the locker room early Sunday stressed that it’s early and the need to stick together, and Norman went on an odd rant in which he blamed “sour apples” in the media for trying to sow division.
“When adversity strikes,” he asked rhetorically, “what do you do with it?”
We’ll find out soon. Keenum and his offensive teammates have kept Washington competitive in its two losses, but their production has waned since a stellar first half against the Eagles.
“Nobody expects to be average,” Keenum said.
At the moment, such mediocrity would be a step up for Washington’s defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.