Like any good baseball coach, Tony Beasley saw the signs.
The Bowling Green native, who serves as the Texas Rangers’ third-base coach, knew Major League Baseball was serious about cracking down on high-tech espionage. He and the Rangers read the warnings from the Commissioner’s office that teams who broke the rules (unwritten or otherwise) would face penalties.
But he didn’t expect the scandal to force three high-profile franchises (the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets) to fire their managers less than a month before spring training starts.
“It was kind of a bombshell,” Beasley said on Friday. “I wasn’t expecting that, so close to spring training, that these teams would be looking for managers.
But I guess it’s a reap-what-you-sow type
of thing.”
If your attention has been focused on impeachment or Oscar nominations, you may have missed the fact that the Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhman after an MLB investigation found the team used video cameras to steal signs during the 2017 and ’18 seasons—the first of which ended with a World Series title.
The Astros reportedly used video cameras to intercept catchers’ signs to pitchers. A team employee would notify someone in the dugout, who would pound a trash can to alert the batter if a changeup was coming.
Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017, was named Boston’s manager in 2018 and won the World Series title that year. MLB is currently investigating similar investigations against the Red Sox, who parted ways with
Cora a day after Hinch was fired.
And Carlos Beltrán, a player on the 2017 Astros who was named in the MLB probe, was canned by the New York Mets on Thursday before he got a chance to manage a single game.
Seeking an edge is as much a part of baseball as spitting, but the consensus is that the Astros’ (and possibly the Red Sox) went over the sport’s line.
“Sign stealing is as old as the game itself,” Beasley said. “As a third-base coach, if I’m not giving my signs [to batters] in a way that can’t be picked up, that’s my fault. Likewise, if you’re a catcher and the runner on second base picks up your signs, that’s the catcher’s fault.
“But if you start using video devices to relay signs to batters, that’s a whole another thing.”
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent out at least two notices to teams to avoid using technology to break the rules. Beasley said he’s not allowed to use his smart-phone watch while he’s on the field,
and that the Rangers
made a point of following the rules.
Still, he said he heard rumors about the Astros, and that the Rangers tried to take precautions when facing their division rivals.
“You always wonder about certain things,” he said. “You hear little stuff. Certain teams are good in certain situations, and you wonder why.”
Beasley, 53, has been in professional baseball for more than three decades. When he broke in as a player, modern technology did not exist. But the sport’s increased use of analytics and replay opened the door for creative cheating.
“It’s kind of a make-you-laugh-and-cry type of thing,” he said. “It’s opened more ways for people to experiment to try to get an edge.”
Beasley doesn’t believe this scandal will hurt baseball’s reputation in the same way the steroid era turned off a portion of its fan base.
“With the steroid era, some people thought baseball turned a blind eye to the threat for an extended period of time,” he said. “This is different. Once [allegations] came to the surface, the commissioner’s office looked into it and acted immediately to restore the game’s integrity.”
Regardless, there are three high-profile managerial spots open at the moment. Beasley has managed in the minor leagues and aspires to run his own big-league club someday. His reputation
in the game is spotless, but as of Friday, he hadn’t heard from any clubs
with vacancies.
“If you’re one of those teams, you need high-character guys,” he said. “I don’t think you can go out there and hire just anyone to be the face of your organization if you want to get back to a clean reputation.”
