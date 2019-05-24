DIVE BARS and and hole-in-the-wall restaurants are often vastly superior to their big-chain alternatives, but their profit margins can be razor-thin.
So, too, are college basketball arenas. With one notable exception, bigger is considered better in the arms race that has taken over the federally investigated sport.
Duke could build and sell out a monstrosity twice the size of cozy Cameron Indoor Stadium, but the Blue Devils prefer their unique and raucous home court advantage. Almost everywhere else, though, cavernous coliseums with luxury suites have replaced intimate arenas.
It is thus at Virginia, where University Hall will be demolished on Saturday morning—13 years after the Cavaliers moved across the street into palatial John Paul Jones Arena.
You can argue that the reigning national champion Cavaliers might not have wooed Tony Bennett to move cross-continent—and wouldn’t have cut down the nets in Minneapolis last month—without the lure of a state-of-the-art facility and the commitment it shows to winning. The new arena certainly helped Virginia’s bottom line on and off the court.
Still, for those who spent any time inside University Hall, there’s a bit of sadness at its demise. Maybe that’s why many fans lined up this week to take home a free brick before Saturday’s final TNT blast.
I arrived in Charlottesville in the late summer of 1981, when Ralph Sampson and the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Then as now, tickets were hard to come by; students had to submit self-addressed stamped envelopes a week before each home game, hoping to be chosen in a lottery.
If you were lucky enough to get a seat, you sometimes got to witness royalty—before and after Sampson’s four-year tenure. N.C. State’s David Thompson visited once a year in the 1970s; Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Len Bias were annual guests in the ’80s, Christian Laettner and Duke brought their road show to town in the ’90s.
The Cavaliers often rose to the occasion. Richard Morgan’s 39-point tour de force in a 1989 upset of North Carolina may be the top individual performance in the arena’s history, along with Sampson’s last-second jumper that beat Maryland in his home finale six years earlier.
My favorite memory came earlier in that 1982–83 season. The Cavaliers were in the midst of a 98–81 blowout of a very good Louisville team when Sampson led a fast break by throwing a behind-the-back bounce pass to Rick Carlisle. The current Dallas Mavericks coach threw down possibly the only dunk of his college career, leaving fans to wonder which was more impressive: the pass or the jam.
Moments like that inspired a din that often threatened to blow the roof off what former player and coach Jeff Jones referred to as the “pregnant clam.” That was a tribute to its signature scalloped roof on which someone painted “Ralph’s House” in 1979, when the Cavaliers helicoptered Sampson into town while recruiting him out of Harrisonburg High School.
It wasn’t all glamorous, by any means. Toward the end of its four-decade tenure, University Hall leaked and occasionally stank, and like many facilities built in the 1960s, its walls were insulated by asbestos. Parking was always scarce, especially in the glory days when everyone wanted to be there.
Like most buildings, University Hall reached its expiration date. And upon taking over as athletic director in 2001, Craig Littlepage saw both the program and its home court in decay and began planning to build the sparkling John Paul Jones Arena across the street from University Hall. It cost $131 million, but has paid for itself in revenue and exposure, thanks to Bennett’s arrival and the team’s recent dominance.
Still, even if you now drive a Bentley, you probably appreciate the Ford Pinto that once (usually) got you from Point A to Point B. Longtime Virginia fans are undoubtedly grateful for JPJ and their program’s lofty status, but most are also aware of its origins—and a little sad to see a piece of it end.