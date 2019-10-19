CHARLOTTESVILLE—The phone call Nick Grant got from his fallen teammate, Bryce Hall, last week wasn’t unexpected. The message was.
Hall, a preseason All-America pick at cornerback, shattered his ankle in Virginia’s 17–9 loss at Miami a week ago Friday. He’s out for the season—at least in terms of playing. Grant, a Courtland High School graduate who started at the other corner, was stunned at how quickly Hall embraced his new role as unofficial assistant secondary coach.
“His participation, if anything, has increased,” Grant said of Hall Saturday. “He called me after his surgery and said, ‘Anything you need, I’m here.’ I said, ‘Whoa, are you still on medication?’ But he’s been a huge help to a lot of people who hadn’t played a lot—like me.”
Doomsayers expected Virginia’s quest for its first Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title to crumble along with Hall’s ankle. Instead, the Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak and produced their finest defensive performance in years on Saturday, stifling’s Duke’s potent offense and forcing five turnovers in a 48–14 rout that wasn’t that close.
Since an opening 42–3 loss to Alabama, the Blue Devils had averaged 40.4 points in their previous five games. On Saturday, they didn’t cross midfield in the first half and mustered just 250 total yards—most of them long after the outcome was decided.
“It was really important that we did what we did, and showed that we are a good team,” said safety Joey Blount, who had an interception and 10 tackles. “The last two games, we had not played our best football. We needed to show we could play U.Va. football.”
For the past 3½ seasons, a large part of “U.Va. football” included Hall covering the opponent’s top receiving threat. He can’t do that anymore.
To compensate, Virginia shifted starting safety De’Vante Cross to Hall’s boundary corner position and promoted Chris Moore to Cross’s former spot. For a day, at least, it worked better than expected. Moore made a game-high 12 tackles and Cross broke up two passes.
“To replace Bryce, it takes two, not one,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “De’Vante will be more visible, because he’s on the outside, but Chris was actually more productive in this game. They both played really well, against a team that was scoring 40 points a game. It’s that context that I hope doesn’t get lost. That makes it even more impactful.”
It didn’t hurt that Virginia’s dormant offense showed signs of improvement, or that Joe Reed countered Duke’s first touchdown with a 95-yard kickoff return for his fifth career score, a total surpassed by only eight players in NCAA FBS history.
But the big story was that, for a day at least, the Cavaliers’ already strong defense was better without Hall than it usually was with him. Linebacker Charles Snowden, who’s now Virginia’s highest-profile defender, cited “collective veteran leadership.”
Duke’s first touchdown drive came after punter Austin Parker ran for two first downs—one on a bad snap, the other on a fake. The second TD came against Virginia’s backups.
“We really didn’t miss a beat,” Grant said. “We didn’t give up anything except for one pass. If anything, losing Bryce brought us closer together.”
Saturday’s win, paired with Virginia Tech’s wild six-overtime victory over North Carolina, gives the Cavaliers (5–2, 3–1) sole possession of the Coastal Division lead. But they know that Saturday’s success guarantees little in the next five weeks.
Grant, who’s starting for the first time this season, is accustomed to being targeted by opponents who were wary of throwing at Hall. Now that he’s the most experienced corner, he’ll be tested by better receivers.
“Every game this year, I’ve seen every route tree: digs, posts, fades, everything. Today, I had two targets,” Grant said. “I don’t think it will stay like this. If I was on the outside and see myself, I’d throw at me, because I don’t have a lot of experience. De’Vante doesn’t have a lot of experience, so I’d throw at him, too.”
Grant and the Cavaliers’ secondary defenders will see plenty of challenges in the regular season’s final five weeks, but Saturday’s results gives them confidence—and opponents something to think about.
“Obviously, Bryce is an All-American and a captain, but in here, he’s just another person on defense,” said Grant, who may have gotten a whiff of Hall’s medication. “All of us can play defense, get pbu’s [pass breakups] and interceptions. We know that. It’s just a matter of us letting the world know that.”
