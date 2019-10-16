Updates with quotes
WASHINGTON—Dave Martinez is now the proud owner of a Washington Mystics WNBA championship T-shirt. It may not be the last piece of title memorabilia he adds to his wardrobe this fall.
Several Mystics were on hand for Tuesday night’s 7-4 National League Championship Series-clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals. League MVP Elena Della Donne even threw out the first pitch before the game that sent Martinez’s Nationals to Washington’s first World Series since 1933.
While honoring the WNBA titlists, the Nationals may have been hoping that a bit of their mojo might rub off. Success can be contagious, and there are no anti-vaxxers when it comes to championship exposure.
In fact, D.C. could be in the midst of its professional sports heyday.
Before last June, the only championship banners Washington teams had to show for the previous 27 years were four Major League Soccer titles for D.C. United and six World Team Tennis crowns for the Kastles.
Then the Capitals broke through with an unlikely, cathartic run to the Stanley Cup title. Fifteen months later, the Mystics were cutting down the nets at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Now, with the Nationals headed for their first World Series, D.C. suddenly seems to stand for Destination, Champions.
OK, the Wizards figure to be anemic this season without John Wall, and there seems to be no quick solution (short of owner impeachment) for Daniel Snyder’s NFL team. But a chance for three championships in a 16-month span is a feat few other cities can claim.
"I see those teams winning, and I talk to the head coaches ... I want to be part of that, too," Martinez said early Wednesday morning. "It does mean a lot. And I said, 'This is gonna happen in our world, the baseball world. We've just got to believe.' And we're one step closer now."
The common thread seems to be that D.C. teams have to do it the hard way.
The Capitals squandered three Presidents’ Trophies and the home-ice advantage that accompanied them in the decade before winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. (And they lost the first two games of their first-round series that spring.)
The Mystics watched Della Donne miss three regular-season games with a broken nose, then leave Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with a back injury before outlasting the Connecticut Sun in the best-of-five series.
The Nationals’ postseason issues are equally well-documented. Four times (in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017), they earned home-field advantage in an NL Division Series. All four series ended in disappointment, much of it gut-wrenching: blowing a 6-0 Game 5 lead against the Cardinals in 2012 and an excruciating 18-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants two years later.
This year, the Nationals famously started 19-31, bringing calls to fire Martinez and even to (gulp) trade Max Scherzer. Cooler heads prevailed, the Nationals got healthy and their stellar starting quartet of Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Anibal Sanchez and Patrick Corbin compensated for baseball’s worst bullpen. The Nationals trailed Milwaukee in the NL wild card game and had to win two elimination games over the top-seeded Dodgers in the Division Series.
Even Tuesday’s NLCS clincher didn’t come easily. Leading 7-0 after one inning (thanks to some uncharacteristically shoddy defense by St. Louis), the Nationals’ bats went silent. Meanwhile, the Cardinals brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning. The collective exhale from Nationals Park after Daniel Hudson got Matt Carpenter to ground out with the bases loaded seemed to propel a couple of boats down the Anacostia River.
Now, after a week off, it’s on to the World Series, where the Nationals will be underdogs against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees. But they have a fighting chance—a far cry from the 100-loss seasons and the decrepit conditions when Ryan Zimmerman joined the relocated team in RFK Stadium in 2005.
"Me and the fans of this city, we kind of grew up together," Zimmerman said. "I was 20 years old when I got here, and we were not very good. I still talk to season ticket holders who have been there since RFK. ... There's a lot of factors that pushed us to where we are now."
