UNLIKE baseball, the NBA definitely plans to play more games during this calendar year.
Friday’s approval by the players union ensures that, barring something unforeseen, competition will resume on July 31 in Orlando—4½ months after the league suspended play after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
That’s longer than the usual off-season for some playoff teams, so there’s no guarantee that any team will be able to immediately resume its pre-pandemic level of play. Which seems like potential good news for two teams in particular: the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
Both teams have struggled without injured all-star players for most (if not all) of the season. Each could reintegrate those key cogs into their lineups and make more noise in an uncertain postseason than it would have otherwise.
The Wizards’ John Wall and the Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have signaled their intention not to play until the 2020–21 season (whenever that begins, not likely before Christmas).
Durant, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in last June’s finals and hasn’t played since, told The Undefeated on Friday that “My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all.” Wall, also recovering from an Achilles tear and hasn’t played in 18 months, has been similarly adamant about waiting.
Given the trio’s rust and the chance of another coronavirus spike, it’s hard to argue against them. But the unique circumstances of this season should give all three players reason to consider giving it a go (if they are healthy).
Without Durant all year and with only 20 games from Irving, the Nets (30–34) hold the NBA’s seventh seed. If they were to be healthy and return, Brooklyn would be far more formidable in a frankly unimpressive Eastern Conference playoff picture.
The Wizards are actually playing with house money. They have the worst record (24–40) of any of the 22 teams which will resume their seasons.
They’d need to win enough of the eight regular-season games they’ll play in Orlando to move within four games of Orlando for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. (They’re currently 5½ games back). Even if they did, they’d face a play-in situation, needing to win two more games just to earn a spot against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
That may seem an insurmountable. But consider that Wall, a five-time all-star, recently declared himself “110 percent” recovered. Combine him with Bradley Beal—who blossomed into the NBA’s No. 2 scorer at 30.5 points per game in Wall’s absence—and you could approximate the form that lifted the Wizards within a game of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.
Now look at the Eastern playoff picture. The Bucks haven’t proven themselves in the postseason, and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard to free agency. Boston and Miami are good but not unbeatable, and Philadelphia’s best two players (Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons) are also coming off injuries.
To be honest, no one knows how well any team will play after such a long layoff. That includes the Wizards, of course. Wall and Beal were good together, and could be even better now. But after embracing a starring role, would Beal defer to his returning teammate?
There are also the rumors that Beal is coveted in a trade—with the Nets sitting atop that list. Brooklyn is looking for a third star to go with Durant and Irving (who’s recovering from a shoulder injury) next season.
If so, the Wizards might want to see just how much chemistry is left between Wall and Beal. Even if it’s just a few games, it would give first-year general manager Tommy Sheppard a sense of whether it’s worth breaking up his highly-paid duo and rebuilding, or keeping the status quo for the next couple of seasons.
No one would blame Wall, Durant or Irving for erring on the side of caution and waiting until next season to return. But if they choose to play sooner than later, the Eastern Conference playoffs could get infinitely more interesting.
