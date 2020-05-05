James Monroe High School is turning to one of its foundational players to push the football program forward.
George Coghill, a 1988 JM graduate and former Denver Broncos safety, has been promoted to head coach after three stints as an assistant totaling 10 years.
Coghill’s hiring was approved by the Fredericksburg City School Board Monday night.
Coghill, 50, has served as JM’s interim head coach since the school parted ways with longtime coach Rich Serbay in February.
He’s been a part of all four of JM’s Group AA, Division 3 state championships as either a player or coach.
He helped lead JM to back-to-back state titles in 1986 and ’87 as a quarterback, defensive back, wide receiver and return man. He was an assistant on the 1996 and 2008 title winning teams.
After graduating from JM, Coghill went on to become a two time-all-ACC performer as a safety and punt returner at Wake Forest.
He was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1992. After suffering a torn knee ligament in an exhibition game in Tokyo, Coghill was allocated to the World Football League’s Scottish Claymores.
He became the Claymore’s all-time leading tackler (123) and interceptions leader (six) and was inducted into the franchise’s hall of fame.
Coghill was signed by the Broncos in 1997 and was on the practice squad when Denver defeated Green Bay to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl at the end of that season. He was a reserve safety and special teams force the remainder of his career, including in 1998 when he made the first and last tackles of the Broncos’ Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons to culminate that season.
“George is not only a decorated football player, he is a sharp football mind who will lead our program and continue its winning tradition,” said JM newly hired athletic director Kenton Griffin. “I’m excited about the future of the program on and off the field.”
Coghill retired after the 2002 season and worked as a loan officer from 2003-04. He rejoined JM’s staff from 2004-09.
Coghill departed the Yellow Jackets for Lake Brantley High in Altamonte Springs, Fla. from 2010-12 where he was the freshman team head coach.
He returned to Fredericksburg and joined Lou Sorrentino’s coaching staff at Mountain View from 2013-17 as the wide receivers and defensive backs coach.
He’s been back at JM since 2018. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 9-4 season last fall. They reached the Region 3B championship game where they fell to Goochland.
