When Malcolm Lewis was a sophomore at Washington & Lee High School, he took a blow to the leg in practice leading up to the 1979 Group A state football championship.
Lewis ruptured his quadriceps in that same leg at the beginning of his junior season and limped around the remainder of his high school career. He had been was a standout all over the field, but he was severely limited in W&L’s 20-6 loss to Parry McCluer, the Eagles’ only setback in their 13-1 campaign.
He enrolled in Randolph-Macon College in Ashland with intentions of playing football but could barely handle conditioning drills.
“I was hoping I could get to college and play through it,” Lewis said. “But I couldn’t. I wasn’t even close.”
So instead of excelling on the field, Lewis focused on his studies. The Fine Arts major completed his degree and began teaching art and coaching at Middlesex High School.
After eight seasons at Middlesex, Lewis returned to W&L and finished what he helped start at his alma mater when the Eagles captured the 2001 Group A, Division 2 state championship with him as head coach.
That moment was the highlight of Lewis’ 121 victories on the Eagles’ sidelines. He stepped down from the position to fully focus on athletic director duties in 2011. Now, after 17 years as the Eagles’ AD, Lewis, 56, recently announced his retirement from Westmoreland County Public Schools.
Joe Taylor, the quarterback he partnered with to give the school its only football state championship and W&L’s current football coach, is expected to take over AD duties. Taylor is currently the assistant AD.
“He’s certainly my pick,” Lewis said. “It looks like they’re going to go with him. He’s clearly the most obvious choice in the building.”
Taylor would have to fill a vacancy left by one of the stabilizing forces in the school, W&L cross country coach Cole Vanover said.
Vanover noted W&L’s had six principals in his 11 years there, but Lewis has been a constant. He said the “clear and very gentle guidance” from Lewis was an asset to everyone in the building.
Other ADs in the Northern Neck District and Region 1A leaned on Lewis for advice.
“He’s never declined to help anybody out in that regard,” Vanover said. “That speaks to his wealth of knowledge on a lot things. W&L and the whole county have been really blessed to have Malcolm there.”
Lewis’ influence has spread from the small town of Montross throughout many parts of the state.
Taylor went on to the Naval Academy and coached the Midshipmen’s sprint team before he returned to his alma mater.
Lewis’ quarterback before Taylor, Andrew Lacey, coached Henrico County’s Varina High to the 2018 Class 5 boys basketball state championship. Lacey is now the men’s basketball coach at Richard Bland College in Petersburg. He recalls watching film with Lewis at his home in the late 1990s.
“He’s been a huge mentor,” Lacey said. “I learned stuff from him that I still use today.”
Former W&L basketball coach and assistant AD Matthew Pearman is now the AD at Monticello High in the Charlottesville area. Pearman said he still leans on Lewis from time to time, especially when it comes to managing difficult relationships.
Pearman said the tables were turned earlier this year when Lewis called him for advice, which was a “wow moment” for him.
“Malcolm is just an example of blending the relationship aspect with the technical aspects of the job,” Pearman said. “As a young professional, I struggled with that, and he was so influential in helping me learn how to develop challenging relationships. That’s something that came naturally to him.”
Lewis has spent the past few years grooming Taylor. He said Taylor could easily use his engineering degree to double his salary at nearby Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center, so he wants to step aside and allow him to move the Eagles forward.
Lewis said their relationship has evolved from father-son to brothers and now close friends.
“I want to do everything I can to keep him around,” Lewis said.
Taylor said he’s taken on coaching and athletic administration so that he can have the same impact on youth that Lewis had on him. Taylor recalls Lewis dropping him off at multi-day football camps at the University of Tennessee and Penn State during his playing days.
“I’ll never forget those long car rides and the talks we had,” Taylor said. “This is an opportunity for me to give back and help kids reach their potential … I feel like that’s my purpose. A lot of that was nurtured from working with coach Lewis and seeing the impact he was able to have.”
Lewis doesn’t know exactly what’s next for him. He said he plans to work for 10 more years and is open to taking any job from Montross to Alaska.
He said he didn’t come to W&L to coach football or lead an athletic program. He just wanted to return home. But after Lee Sterner stepped aside as football coach, Lewis was viewed as the next logical choice.
“I fell into that for 17 years,” Lewis said. “It was kind of a roller coaster. I don’t know if I was in control of that move as much as that move was in control of me.”
Vanover noted Lewis has many other interests. His art background enabled him to expertly paint the football field, including the drawing of the mascot. He’s also a vocalist in an Irish Band (Blackthorn Shillelagh), a guitarist and an avid fisherman.
Lewis is undecided on where he’s going to use his skills next. He said he was never one to crave longevity in athletics.
“I’m not sure if I lived the life I chose,” Lewis said. “But I hope I did a good job living the life that chose me.”
