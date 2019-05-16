Mikki Easter and her Eastern View girls soccer teammates have heard all the talk and they’re aware of all the hype.
The Cyclones have only allowed five goals all season long. Three of those came against Monticello in a 3–2 season-opening loss on March 13. They’ve posted shutouts in 14 of their 16 games since then, including goose eggs in every Battlefield District contest they’ve played.
Easter, the team’s senior goalkeeper, has only surrendered two of the five goals scored against Eastern View this season, and both of those came in the Monticello game.
In Thursday night’s Battlefield District tournament final against Spotsylvania, Easter and her teammates kept their immaculate streak of stinginess alive against an upstart Spotsylvania team, scattering a pair of goals early and late for a 2–0 victory at King George High School.
It was the 12th shutout in a row for the Cyclones (17–1), who have now outscored their district foes by a combined 59–0. Overall, Eastern View has outpaced its opponents by a combined score of 73–5 this spring.
“You never want to allow your opponent to score,” said Easter who stopped three Spotsylvania shots on goal in the game. “But at the same time, you don’t really think about keeping any kind’ve shutout streak alive either.”
Easter may not face many shots on goal from the Cyclones’ opponents, but she had the slimmest of margins to work with against the Knights for much of Thursday’s title tilt.
When Eastern View midfielder Dakota Brown slipped a shot past Spotsylvania goalkeeper Brianna Garcia just 52 seconds into the proceedings to give the Cyclones a very quick 1–0 advantage, it appeared as though things may be headed in the same direction as Wednesday’s 6–0 semifinal win over Chancellor.
However, Spotsylvania (9–6–2) wasn’t prepared to fold, and Garcia had a lot to do with that.
Though Garcia, a senior goalkeeper, did allow Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield to tack on an insurance goal in the game’s 64th minute, she proved to be a stone wall for the Knights in the 63 minutes between the Cyclones’ two tallies. She totaled six saves during that time, keeping Spotsylvania within striking distance.
“Playing [Eastern View] is tough, because they’re such a talented team and Mikki is such a great goalie,” Garcia said. “After giving up the first goal, I just tried to forget about it and move on, because you have to have a short memory to be a goalie.”
Easter, the unanimous Battlefield District player of the year, tried to put Eastern View’s historical season into words right after the game had ended.
“In one word, this is just satisfying,” Easter said. “The other girls all do such a great job of denying our opponents the ball that I don’t really have to work that hard back there. I’m so happy and so proud of them, but we’re not finished yet.”
Both teams now await their opponents in next week’s regional tournaments. Eastern View, which has already clinched a first-round bye in Region 4B, will play a home game in the quarterfinals on May 23.