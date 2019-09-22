1. IT'S NOT HOW YOU START
Someone may need to remind Washington's players and coaches--particularly on defense--that games last 60 minutes. In its first two games (both losses), Jay Gruden's club has been competitive in the first halves, not so much after the break. Opponents have outscored Washington 42-21 in the third and fourth quarters without having to punt. Gruden and his staff have not been able to match their opposition's in-game adjustments. If defensive end Jonathan Allen can return after missing last game with an injury, it would help. But he can't do it alone; Washington needs a full 60-minute effort from its entire roster.
2. YO, ADRIAN
Adrian Peterson saw the Bears twice a year while starring for their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. And he likely looked forward to their meetings, averaging 111 rushing yards per game and scoring 14 touchdowns in 14 games. He's older now, Washington's ground attack has been anemic so far, and the Bears' defense ranks sixth against the run. But it would behoove Gruden to use Peterson early and often against Chicago, if only to keep the Bears' pass-rushing dervish, Khalil Mack, from setting his sights on Case Keenum. If Washington falls behind and gets one-dimensional, it could mean trouble--not only in terms of sacks, but costly holding penalties that have derailed drives.
3. NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME?
If they're tired of hearing this, Washington's players and coaches need to do something about it. Washington is an abysmal 1-16 in Monday night home games since 1998 and 2-15 overall on the prime-time stage since 2008. The one statistic that should encourage them: they've beaten the Bears seven straight times, most recently in 2016. But due to a major roster turnover, only 13 current players were in uniform for that game.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE: Chicago 19, Washington 13
