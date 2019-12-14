1. IT’S NOT EASY BEATING GREEN
Philadelphia has beaten Washington five straight times, and a sixth seems likely. Now that its slim playoff hopes are gone and several key players are out for the season with injuries, the home team has fewer assets and less incentive. A sixth straight win for the Eagles seems even more likely given the fact that at least two-thirds of the stands at FedEx Field are expected to be green. It’s a short drive down I-95, and Washington fans have been staying away in droves this season.
2. THE TRUTH: ERTZ
If you think Washington’s offense has been injury-plagued, just look at the Eagles’. Carson Wentz may be still learning the names of his new starting receivers after DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, among others, went down for the season. The notable survivor has been tight end Zach Ertz, who is Wentz’s safety blanket. Greg Manusky would be well-served to double-cover Ertz at all times with linebacker Sean Dion Hamilton and strong safety Landon Collins. A decent pass rush would help as well.
3. AIR ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION
Few opponents have had much success against the Eagles’ third-ranked run defense. Dwayne Haskins has struggled and will be playing on a bum ankle, but Washington’s best hope is that young receivers Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. can get open against Philadelphia’s maligned secondary. Otherwise, it will be another long day.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Philadelphia 24, Washington 10
