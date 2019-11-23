1. AIR IT OUT

Dwayne Haskins hasn’t looked like a first-round draft pick in his limited game experience, but Sunday offers an opportunity to see if his arm is NFL-worthy. The Lions’ pass defense is a sieve, ranking 30th in the league at 288.6 yards allowed per game, with just three interceptions all season. Given Washington’s inability to run in recent games, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell should call lots of routes for Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Trey Quinn to see what they (and Haskins) have to offer.

2. PLAY DEEP

Only three NFL receivers have eight touchdown catches this season, and the Lions employ two of them (Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones). Most of those came from Matthew Stafford, who won’t play today. Still, Washington corners Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar haven’t exactly distinguished themselves in man-to-man coverage this season, so embattled defensive coordinator Greg Manusky might consider some zone—with a lot of help from safeties Landon Collins and Montae Nicholson. Otherwise, it could be another long day.

3. GOOD SEATS AVAILABLE

The stands at FedEx Field have been largely empty this season—when they’re not filled by fans of the opposing team. That’s not surprising for a 1–9 team that has lost nine straight home games. Don’t expect anything different today. Washington’s players and coaches will have to find their own reasons (pride, paychecks, job security) to motivate themselves. So far, not so good. The image of Haskins pleading with his linemen on the sideline last Sunday neatly encapsulates the team’s dysfunction.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE

Detroit 30, Washington 17

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

—Steve DeShazo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments