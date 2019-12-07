1. NO GROUND BEEF

Washington’s best offensive game of the year came last week against the Panthers’ porous run defense, when Derrius Guice picked up 129 yards and two touchdowns (on just 10 carries) and Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a TD. This week’s game plans should be a carbon copy, given the expected cold conditions, the fact that Green Bay is allowing 123 yards per game on the ground and Peterson’s 120 yards and two TDs in last season’s Week 3 with over the Packers. An effective run attack also would keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers’ talented hands.

2. DON’T LET IT COME TO PASSS

Only two players have more rushing touchdowns than the Packers’ Aaron Jones (11), but he’s hardly Green Bay’s No. 1 offensive option. Washington needs to stop the potent combination of Rodgers (who has an NFL-best 112.1 career passer rating in December/January home games) and Davante Adams, who caught seven passes in last year’s meeting. Washington’s pass rush needs to take advantage of Green Bay’s hobbled offensive line.

3. IT COULD BE WORSE

Thanks to the wretched state of the NFL East, where no team has a winning record, Washington has yet to be eliminated from playoff contention at 3–9. What’s more, two straight wins have raised the team’s morale from rock bottom to merely tepid. Bill Callahan will need every bit of optimism and effort from his team to extend that streak in one of the NFL’s least hospitable venues.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Green Bay 30, Washington 16

—Steve DeShazo

