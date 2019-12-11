AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Dec. 12 7:16 a.m. 2:08 a.m.

Thur. 7:18 a.m. 1:52 p.m.

Dec. 13 7:56 a.m. 2:53 p.m.

Friday 7:59 p.m. 2:38 p.m.

Dec. 14 8:38 a.m. 3:28 a.m.

Saturday 8:44 p.m. 3:36 p.m.

Dec. 15 9:22 a.m. 4:24 a.m.

Sunday 9:32 p.m. 4:16 p.m.

Dec. 16 10:11 a.m. 5:11 a.m.

Monday 10:26 p.m. 5:10 p.m.

Dec. 17 11:05 a.m. 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday 11:24 p.m. 6:09 p.m.

Dec. 18 6:51 a.m.

Wed. 12:04 p.m. 7:11 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

