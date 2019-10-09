AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Oct. 10 5:54 a.m. 12:11 a.m.

Thur. 6:20 a.m. 12:46 p.m.

Oct. 11 6:39 a.m. 1:01 a.m.

Friday 7:02 p.m. 1:27 p.m.

Oct. 12 7:21 a.m. 1:47 a.m.

Saturday 7:41 p.m. 2:05 p.m.

Oct. 13 7:59 a.m. 2:30 a.m.

Sunday 8:15 p.m. 2:40 p.m.

Oct. 14 8:35 a.m. 3:11 a.m.

Monday 8:45 p.m. 3:12 p.m.

Oct. 15 9:08 a.m. 3:51 a.m.

Tuesday 9:13 p.m. 3:43 p.m.

Oct. 16 9:40 a.m. 4:29 a.m.

Wed. 9:43 p.m. 4:14 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

