AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Sept. 12 7:06 a.m. 1:28 a.m.

Thur. 7:31 p.m. 2:04 p.m.

Sept. 13 7:48 a.m. 2:13 a.m.

Friday 8:11 p.m. 2:43 p.m.

Sept. 14 8:26 a.m. 2:55 a.m.

Saturday 8:47 p.m. 3:18 p.m.

Sept. 15 9:01 a.m. 3:35 a.m.

Sunday 9:18 p.m. 3:49 p.m.

Sept. 16 9:34 a.m. 4:12 a.m.

Monday 9:47 p.m. 4:16 p.m.

Sept. 17 10:05 a.m. 4:48 a.m.

Tuesday 10:15 p.m. 4:43 p.m.

Sept. 18 10:38 a.m. 5:24 a.m.

Wed. 10:48 p.m. 5:14 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

