AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Nov. 21 1:49 a.m. 9:07 a.m.

Thur. 2:30 a.m. 9:36 p.m.

Nov. 22 2:57 a.m. 10:04 p.m.

Friday 3:31 p.m. 10:40 p.m.

Nov. 23 4:00 a.m. 10:59 a.m.

Saturday 4:27 p.m. 11:40 p.m.

Nov. 24 4:57 a.m. 11:51 a.m.

Sunday 5:20 p.m.

Nov. 25 5:51 a.m. 12:37 a.m.

Monday 6:10 p.m. 12:42 p.m.

Nov. 26 6:42 a.m. 1:30 a.m.

Tuesday 6:58 p.m. 1:31 p.m.

Nov. 27 7:31 a.m. 2:21 a.m.

Wed. 7:45 p.m. 2:19 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments