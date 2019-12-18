AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Dec. 19 12:28 a.m. 7:44 a.m.

Thur. 1:06 a.m. 8:16 p.m.

Dec. 20 1:34 a.m. 8:39 p.m.

Friday 2:08 p.m. 9:21 p.m.

Dec. 21 2:40 a.m. 9:36 a.m.

Saturday 3:09 p.m. 10:24 p.m.

Dec. 22 3:41 a.m. 10:22 a.m.

Sunday 4:06 p.m. 11:23 p.m.

Dec. 23 4:39 a.m. 11:27 a.m.

Monday 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 24 5:33 a.m. 12:20 a.m.

Tuesday 5:51 p.m. 12:20 p.m.

Dec. 25 6:24 a.m. 1:13 a.m.

Wed. 6:40 p.m. 1:11 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

NO FISHING REPORT

The weekly fishing report will resume in the spring.

