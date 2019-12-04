AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Dec. 5 1:47 a.m. 8:32 a.m.

Thur. 2:20 a.m. 8:58 p.m.

Dec. 6 2:43 a.m. 9:17 p.m.

Friday 3:12 p.m. 9:56 p.m.

Dec. 7 3:35 a.m. 10:04 a.m.

Saturday 4:00 p.m. 10:51 p.m.

Dec. 8 4:25 a.m. 10:50 a.m.

Sunday 4:44 p.m. 11:44 p.m.

Dec. 9 5:11 a.m. 11:36 a.m.

Monday 5:24 p.m.

Dec. 10 5:55 a.m. 12:34 a.m.

Tuesday 6:02 p.m. 12:21 p.m.

Dec. 11 6:36 a.m. 1:21 a.m.

Wed. 6:39 p.m. 1:06 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

NO FISHING REPORT

The weekly fishing report will return in the spring.

