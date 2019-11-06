AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Nov. 7 3:27 a.m. 10:15 a.m.

Thur. 3:57 a.m. 10:37 p.m.

Nov. 8 4:19 a.m. 11:00 p.m.

Friday 4:44 p.m. 11:29 p.m.

Nov. 9  5:05 a.m. 11:53 a.m.

Saturday 5:27 p.m. 

Nov. 10 5:48 a.m. 12:17 a.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. 12:22 p.m.

Nov. 11 6:28 a.m. 1:03 a.m.

Monday 6:40 p.m. 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 7:06 a.m. 1:47 a.m.

Tuesday 7:11 p.m. 1:37 p.m.

Nov. 13 7:42 a.m. 2:30 a.m.

Wed. 7:43 p.m. 2:14 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

