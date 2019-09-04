AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Sept. 5 12:31 a.m. 7:54 a.m.

Thur. 1:07 p.m. 7:53 p.m.

Sept. 6 1:29 a.m. 8:53 a.m.

Friday 2:09 p.m. 8:49 p.m.

Sept. 7 2:32 a.m. 9:52 a.m.

Saturday 3:12 p.m. 9:49 p.m.

Sept. 8 3:34 a.m. 10:50 a.m.

Sunday 4:13 p.m. 10:48 p.m.

Sept. 9 4:35 a.m. 11:45 a.m.

Monday 5:09 p.m. 11:45 p.m.

Sept. 10 5:30 a.m. 12:36 p.m.

Tuesday 6:01 p.m. 

Sept. 11 6:20 a.m. 12:39 a.m.

Wed. 6:48 p.m. 1:22 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

