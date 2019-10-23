AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Oct. 24 4:14 a.m. 11:33 a.m.

Thur. 4:43 a.m. 11:55 p.m.

Oct. 25 5:18 a.m. 12:27 p.m.

Friday 5:49 p.m.

Oct. 26 6:15 a.m. 12:56 a.m.

Saturday 6:42 p.m. 1:18 p.m.

Oct. 27 7:09 a.m. 1:53 a.m.

Sunday 7:31 p.m. 2:07 p.m.

Oct. 28 8:00 a.m. 2:47 a.m.

Monday 8:19 p.m. 2:55 p.m.

Oct. 29 8:50 a.m. 3:39 a.m.

Tuesday 9:06 p.m. 3:42 p.m.

Oct. 30 9:39 a.m. 4:30 a.m.

Wed. 9:53 p.m. 4:28 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

