AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Oct. 3 6:34 a.m.

Thur. 11:44 a.m. 6:34 p.m.

Oct. 4 12:01 a.m. 7:29 a.m.

Friday 12:42 p.m. 7:23 p.m.

Oct. 5 12:58 a.m. 8:25 a.m.

Saturday 1:42 p.m. 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 6 2:01 a.m. 9:21 a.m.

Sunday 2:44 p.m. 9:20 p.m.

Oct. 7 3:05 a.m. 10:17 a.m.

Monday 3:45 p.m. 10:20 p.m.

Oct. 8 4:07 a.m. 11:11 a.m.

Tuesday 4:41 p.m. 11:17 p.m.

Oct. 9 5:03 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Wed. 5:33 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

