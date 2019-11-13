AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Nov. 14 8:17 a.m. 3:12 a.m.

Thur. 8:18 a.m. 2:53 p.m.

Nov. 15 8:55 a.m. 3:54 p.m.

Friday 8:58 p.m. 3:34 p.m.

Nov. 16 9:37 a.m. 4:38 a.m.

Saturday 9:43 p.m. 4:20 p.m.

Nov. 17 10:24 a.m. 5:26 a.m.

Sunday 10:34 p.m. 5:11 p.m.

Nov. 18 11:18 a.m. 6:17 a.m.

Monday 11:33 p.m. 6:10 p.m.

Nov. 19 7:12 a.m.

Tuesday 12:19 p.m. 7:17 p.m.

Nov. 20 12:38 a.m. 8:10 a.m.

Wed. 1:25 p.m. 8:27 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

