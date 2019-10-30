AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Oct. 31 10:29 a.m. 5:20 a.m.

Thur. 10:42 a.m. 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 1 11:20 a.m. 6:10 p.m.

Friday 11:32 p.m. 6:03 p.m.

Nov. 2 . 7:01 a.m. 

Saturday 12:14 p.m. 6:54 p.m.

Nov. 3 12:27 a.m. 6:52 a.m.

Sunday 12:11 p.m. 6:48 p.m.

Nov. 4 12:27 a.m. 7:45 a.m.

Monday 1:11 p.m. 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 5 1:30 a.m. 8:37 a.m.

Tuesday 2:09 p.m. 8:44 p.m.

Nov. 6 2:31 a.m. 9:27 a.m.

Wed. 3:05 p.m. 9:42 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

