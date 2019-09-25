AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Sept. 26 5:35 a.m. 12:07 a.m.

Thur. 6:11 p.m. 12:56 p.m.

Sept. 27 6:33 a.m. 1:10 a.m.

Friday 7:03 p.m. 1:47 p.m.

Sept. 28 7:27 a.m. 2:08 a.m.

Saturday 7:53 p.m. 2:35 p.m.

Sept. 29 8:18 a.m. 3:03 a.m.

Sunday 8:42 p.m. 3:22 p.m.

Sept. 30 9:08 a.m. 3:56 a.m.

Monday 9:30 p.m. 4:08 p.m.

Oct. 1 9:59 a.m. 4:48 a.m.

Tuesday 10:18 p.m. 4:55 p.m.

Oct. 2 10:50 a.m. 5:41 a.m.

Wed. 11:08 p.m. 5:42 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

